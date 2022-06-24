TikTok star Asantewaa has warmed hearts after a video of her dancing to Vulindlela, a song by Brenda Nokuzola Fassie, pooped up

The Ghanaian social media personality sported different South African-themed ensembles as she jammed to the epic song

Fans who saw the clip gushed over her sweet looks, with many complimenting her fashion qualities, beauty, and dedication to her craft

TikTok star Asantewaa, known in private life as Martina Dwamena, has wowed in a video dancing to the Vulindlela song by Brenda Nokuzola Fassie.

The famous Ghanaian social media personality appeared in the video sporting different South African-themed outfits as she jammed to the late iconic singer's epic song.

Asantewaa is one of the few Ghanaian TikTokers who continues to dominate the platform with her captivating talent, fashion sense, and videos.

Photos of Ghanaian TikToker Asantewaa. Credit: Naa Adjeley Shuga/Asantewaa

In the new clip making the rounds on social media, seen by YEN.com.gh on Naa Adjeley Shuga, Asantewaa is seen flaunting her beauty and revealed skin in a sleeveless dress.

Fans who saw the clip gushed over her sweet looks, with many complimenting her fashion qualities, beauty, and dedication to her craft.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below:

Ghanaians react to video

Deborah Afi Dogbera commented:

''I love her content. She’s beautiful too. But I would like to ask if she was paid to explore this song or she did it for free?''

Awura Yaa said:

''This beautiful.''

Bismark Ahiable commented:

''The kind of work the serious ones put into their videos erhh.''

Odaamaanii Asantewaa Krobea said:

''Love this.''

Enyonam P Apeletey commented:

''This is beautiful''

Gina Johnson said:

''Wow, so beautiful. Keep up the good work.''

Naa Ayorkor Adjetey Sowah commented:

''This is beautiful.''

Enjoyment Minister said:

''She’s beautiful.''

Enoch K. Ofori commented:

''Yet some people are always bitter about them.''

Asantewaa's Mother-In-Law Finally Speaks

Still on the star, Asantewaa's mother-in-law has spoken about the marriage between the social media influence and her son, Jeffrey Obiri-Boahen.

Asantewaa got married to Jeffrey, the son of NPP Deputy General Secretary Nana Obiri Boahen in a simple ceremony in 2017.

While they had lived peacefully, the 28-year-old's emergence as a social media influencer has put the spotlight on their marriage.

Asantewaa fires critics of her bloated stomach on UTV in video

Meanwhile, Asantewaa has reacted to criticisms about her bloated tummy during her recent appearance on UTV's United Showbiz.

She revealed in a video that her stomach had become big because she was in her menstruation period.

The Tiktoker had been heavily criticised for having such a big stomach while continuously advertising slimming tea and flat tummy products.

