Burna Boy has clarified the air on the statements he made about Toni Braxton receiving 60 per cent of the royalties from 'Last Last'

He explained that the 60 per cent she receives is not for the whole part of the song, but only a section of it

However, he indicated that the money he has generated from the song is the most he has ever gotten in his music career in a short time

Grammy award-winning Nigerian musician, Burna Boy, has disclosed that more money has been generated from his hit song, 'Last Last' than any other song he has ever released in his music career.

Burna Boy and Toni Braxton

Source: Getty Images

This comes at the back of Burna Boy disclosing in a previous interview two weeks ago that he sampled Toni Braxton's 2002 ‘He Wasnt man Enough For Me’ hit song.

He also stated that Tony Braxton is receiving 60 per cent of the royalties from online streaming platforms, with Atlantic taking 30 per cent, and Burna Boy receiving the remaining 10 per cent.

However, in a recent interview on Kick Game UK, he made some clarifications on the statements he made earlier.

He said that after he made those statements, many people assumed that Toni Braxton was receiving a chunk of the money made from 'Last Last'.

He further explained that the 60 per cent he spoke about is only for a portion of the income the song will generate.

“The 60 per cent royalties that Toni Braxton takes is being misunderstood, she does not get 60 per cent of the whole thing but just one small part. I’ve made more money from ‘Last Last’ than any other song in my whole career in a short time and I just dropped it like one month ago.”

The ‘Last Last’ hit song was released in May 2022, and has by far been a worldwide success with fans jamming to it worldwide.

Burna Boy first debuted the song at his recently sold-out concert in New York’s Madison Square Garden in April 2022.

In a previous interview, Burna Boy aka Odogwu, shared that he directed the music video and used his mansion in Lagos as the location for the shoot. Also, the song is a breakup song which reflected on his past relationships, especially the recent one with Stefflon Don.

Nigerian Afrobeat musician, Burna Boy, disclosed earlier that his song, 'Last Last', which is making waves on airwaves and trending on social media apps, is not fully his song.

He revealed that he sampled a portion of a song by legendary American singer Toni Braxton.

Making an appearance on 'The Million Dollaz Worth of Game' podcast, the Grammy award-winning Nigerian musician noted that he had always wanted to sample a song from the legendary American singer.

