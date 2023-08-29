Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy met the Canadian-based music sensation Chrissy Spratt while on his 5th Dimension tour in Canada

They were spotted backstage as Chrissy Spratt was present at the concert to show her support for the More Of You hitmaker

Many people were happy she met her idol since she constantly makes renditions of his songs and posts them online

Ghanaian dancehall musician Stonebwoy met Chrissy Spratt, the white lady who makes her rendition of his songs,

Stonebwoy meets Chrissy Spratt in Canada. Image Credit: @chrissyspratt

Source: Instagram

Stonebwoy meets Chrissy Spratt in Canada

Stonebwoy met the Canadian-based music sensation backstage on his 5th Dimension tour in Canada. The location comes after he successfully completed his American tour some weeks ago.

In the photo captured by famous Ghanaian blogger @ronnieiseverywhere, Stonebwoy and Chrissy Spratt were seated around a glass table as they conversed.

She was all smiles when she met the Gidigba hitmaker in her home country.

Chrissy Spratt made an Instagram post about how she enjoyed the concert and told Stonebwoy that Canada loved him. He then responded by saying:

"Bless you Chrissy.. coming back for the biggest bang."

Below is a photo of Stonebwoy meeting Chrissy Spratt while on a tour in Canada.

Below is a post by Chrissy Spratt on how she enjoyed Stonewboy's headline concert in Canada.

Fans react to Chrissy Spratt meeting Stonebwoy in Canada

Many people were so happy Chrissy Spratt met Stonebwoy that they applauded her in the comment section.

miss_michel_karpason said:

Oh my, two fav people in one picture

donkwasipedro stated:

Wow,I'm so happy you met stonebwoy. Do more of his songs

kennethashiakwei said:

OMG ONE LOVE FROM GHANA ♥️ BHIM TO THE WORLD

nakofi commented:

❤️❤️❤️Much Love straight from Ghana. BHIM!!!

chrisbreazxx remarked:

Finally meet Abwoy chrissypratt my lovely singer

