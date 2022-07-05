Legendary highlife musician, Abrantie Amakye Dede, has disclosed that he and rapper, Sarkodie, have a new song coming out soon

Sharing the new update with excitement in a recent interview, he stated that he has an inkling that the song would be a massive hit

He hinted at releasing songs in the coming months and that Ghanaians should be expectant of new music coming from his camp

Veteran highlife musician, Abrantie Amakye Dede, has revealed that he and multiple award-winning rapper, Sarkodie have a banger coming out soon.

He hinted that his fans should anticipate a potential hit song which will break charts.

Sarkodie and Amakye Dede. Photo Source: @amakyedede_ @sarkodie

Source: Instagram

He stated that he is ready to thrill Ghanaians with new songs and groundbreaking projects in the coming months since he has been on a long hiatus in releasing songs.

The legendary award-winning highlife singer made these revelations in an interview with renowned celebrity blogger, Zionfelix, on his Uncut Show on his YouTube channel, Zionfelix TV.

Releasing the news in excitement, the 'Odo Da Baabi' shared that the much-anticipated song with Sarkodie would leave Ghanaians in awe and wanting more.

He further revealed on the same show that he has upcoming projects which he is working on and once the songs are complete, Ghanaians would get to enjoy them. He stated that he hasn’t lost his mojo as a singer, even at age 64.

“I’m still working on some tracks, I have a song with Sarkodie that I will release anytime from now and I know when they come out they will be a hit.”

Amakye Dede called on young and upcoming musicians in Ghana to approach him for advice since his doors are always open.

Amakye Dede is one of Ghana's legendary high-life musicians. He is popularly referred to as "Iron Boy", "the high-life maestro" and "Abrantie".

Source: YEN.com.gh