Ghanaian musician, Andrew of music duo, Keche, has finally addressed rumours circulating about him getting married to his wife because of her riches.

In an interview with Sammy Kay Media, he hinted that he is even older than his wife. He emphasised that even though the age gap is somewhat wide, it is not that much since he is only older than her by seven months.

This comes on the back of critics taking to social media alleging that Keche only got married to his wife, Joanna Gyan Cudjoe, because she's a millionaire. These rumours were sparked by the wedding photos and videos of the couple.

According to sources, Joana Gyan Cudjoe is a self-accomplished business mogul who has been trading in gold and is undisputedly known as the biggest exporter of gold in Ghana and the only female exporter of Gold in Ghana. Her Golden Empire Legacy Limited in Ghana is licensed by the Minerals Commission of Ghana to buy and export gold globally.

However, Keche clarified that he is not fazed by the comments by critics since he wouldn't be the first man to ever marry a woman who is more wealthy than her husband.

He disclosed that regardless of the wide age difference he has not deemed it worthy to respond to critics. He noted that, despite the fact that he and his wife are only about 7 months apart in terms of age difference, one might jump to the conclusion that she is the older of the two.

