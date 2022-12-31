African-American rapper, Meek Mill, and his team have met President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House in Accra, Ghana

The All Eyes on You hitmaker and his team posed with the president, his daughter Gyankroma Akufo-Addo, and other officials

The beautiful pictures have raked in tons of reactions from netizens on social media but garnered fewer comments

African-American rapper, Meek Mill, and his team have met President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House in Accra, Ghana.

The 35-year-old rapper and his team arrived in Accra on Wednesday, December 28, ahead of his performance at the 2022 Afro Nation Ghana festival.

The artiste, known in private life as Robert Rihmeek Williams, has been enjoying life as he's been spotted on the streets of Accra.

Photos as US rapper Meek Mill meets Akufo-Addo. Credit: sammykaymedia.

Source: Instagram

Others in the pictures of Meek Mill and Akufo-Addo

Aside from the president, Meek Mill posed in the photos with Gyankroma Akufo-Addo, a daughter of the president and the CEO of the Creative Arts Agency, and other officials.

How peeps reacted to the images of Meek Mill and Akufo-Addo

Scores of netizens reacted to the rare images being circulated on social media, but only a few commented.

l_enfant_terrible posted:

What a great leader you are, yourself!

Daniel.kubis.104 said:

Nice and super.

Theonlyscottstar reacted:

Money buys respect ✊

Thewinnerboy1 said:

I love you from Nigeria, bro.

See the photos below:

Creative Arts Agency Unveils Phase 3 at Burma Camp-Giffard In Accra

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that the Ghana-based Creative Arts Agency unveiled the Art for All phase three project at the Burma Camp-Giffard overhead in Accra to transform notable public spaces.

Speaking about the project, the CEO of the Creative Arts Agency, Gyankroma Akufo-Addo, said the phase three project is not the last.

''This is our ‘Art for All’ phase three. The first was at Ako-Adjei, the second one was at Tetteh Quarshie, this is Giffard road, and this is our biggest one to date.

Gyankroma said she wants to promote artist visibility in Ghana and globally while ensuring that ''we have ownership of our work''.

Gyankromah Akufo-Addo Leads 'Arts for all Project' to Beautify Accra

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that the birthing of a new face for Ghana’s capital city Accra has begun starting from the Ako-Adjei Interchange formerly called the Sankara Interchange.

Ghana’s capital is currently witnessing a surge of graffiti culture with extraordinary designs to transform wrecked walls of major public spaces and monumental sites.

Source: YEN.com.gh