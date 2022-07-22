Ghanaian Gospel musician, Piesie Esther, has been spotted sharing an adorable moment with her husband, Enoch Aseidu

The two were caught in a cosy mood at the KIA where Piesie Esther was departing to France for the Ghana Music Awards

The video has stirred up massive reactions from Netizens as they admired the chemistry between the two

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Ghanaian Gospel musician, Piesie Esther, has been spotted getting all lovey dovey with her husband, Enoch Aseidu.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram page of popular celebrity blogger, Zionfelix, The two were seen having a couple's moment at Kotoka International Airport (KIA).

Piesie Esther and her husband. Photo Source: @piesieesther @zionfelixdotcom

Source: Instagram

Piesie Esther who was leaving for France from Accra on Thursday night was seen kissing her husband affectionately before departing.

They were surrounded by friends and family, as well as Piesie Esther's team who looked on as the two love birds hugged it out and expressed their affection for each other.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The 'Waye me Yie' crooner is set to perform at the Ghana Music Awards which would be held in Toulouse, France, on July 23, 2022.

In another video on Piesie Esther's official Instagram page, she was seen arriving at KIA with her team as they made preparations to depart to France.

Her airport outfit was simple, but she looked impeccable. She wore all-black sweat pants with a long sleeve. Her blonde ombre on black lace frontal wig was neatly held in a ponytail, with her edges perfectly laid and curled. She wore a pair of black designer sunglasses to complement her look.

Her makeup was flawless, with the highlights sparkling like the stars in the night sky and contouring accentuated her facial features.

Some reactions on social media

kukua_babe said:

u see a nice video like this but when u come to the comment section gyimie 80%

mak_kete said:

Is the Zion gyina ha na woy3 kiss kiss no for me Esther Opiesie is a whole mood

afoak_waemelia said:

I can see the husby is shy

bodylove_organics_n_beauty said:

It's the hype woman for me

minash.x said:

They have to ban comment section for Ghanaians only cuz eii people just dey type anyhow with their full chest too

kay__asare commented:

The second kiss didn't touch oo

mabel_kuadzi commented:

This is beautiful❤️❤️❤️❤️

Kojo Jones' Older Sister Celebrates 50 Years In Ravishing Style

Mother, ️Lawyer and ️Social Entrepreneur, Penelope M. Jones-Mensah, celebrated her birthday on July 21, and she did so in a ravishing way.

Ms Jones-Mensah, who also doubles as the elder sister of Kojo Jones, shared a dazzling photo to mark her 50th. The theme for the birthday this year was 'Penelope's Golden Birthday', and this was evident in her birthday shoot.

In the photos, she was clad in a golden gown that dropped to the floor. The outfit was a corset dress that cinched her waist. She held a customised black champagne glass with a customised golden ace symbol inscribed on it in her right hand as she struck a captivating pose for the camera.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh