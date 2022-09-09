This week has seen several Ghanaian musicians entertain their fans by serving them with dope bangers

It's time for music lovers to update their playlists as some Ghanaian artists have decided to give their fans new music to dance to. YEN.com.gh has compiled some songs released between 4 September and 9 September.

1. Stonebwoy

After serenading fans with the single Therapy, Stonebwoy comes through with GIDIGBA (Firm & Strong), a mid-tempo song which seeks to motivate the youth to believe in themselves. The song which saw Stonebwoy sing parts in Patois was produced by Phantom, the Nigeria producer behind Burna Boy's Ye.

2. R2Bees

Nearly a year after R2Bees teamed up with one of their biggest fans, Gyakie, on the song Need Your Love, the duo dropped the music video. The visuals feature some rooftop scenes and see Gyakie slay her outfits as usual.

3. KiDi

The Sugar Daddy KiDi is on tour in Europe with fellow labelmate Kuami Eugene but dropped a danceable tune titled Champagne. Nigerian producer Telz, known for his work on Patoranking's Abule, was involved in making the song. Champagne is the first song from KiDi's upcoming 4 Play EP, with other songs like Habibi, Zombie and Shakira.

4. Kelvyn Boy

Kelvyn Boy teamed up with British-Jamaican rapper Stefflon Don and Nigerian artist Tekno for the remix of his hit single; Down Flat. The remix sees Stefflon Don bragging about having the Caribbean sauce and using the word 'jeje' in her verse.

5. Camidoh

Following the success of his single Sugarcane, Camidoh has dropped an EP with six versions of the original. The EP includes already released remixes and a Dutch and Latin remix.

6. Tulenkey

After being silent for a while, Tulenkey returned with two singles, Point Of View and Fa Ne Fom, featuring Medikal. In Point Of View, Tulenkey acts like the spokesperson of Ghanaian personalities like Afia Schwarzenegger, Pappy Kojo and Abena Korkor.

