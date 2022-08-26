King Promise is set to visit cities in the US and Europe as part of promotions for his recently released album, 5 Star

The 5 Star tour will begin in September, two months after he dropped his star-studded album, and end in November

Through this tour, King Promise will interact with his international fans and serenade them with his global hits

King Promise is set to continue his global dominance with a tour across cities in the United States, United Kingdom and other European cities. The Ghanaian singer announced his tour dates and venues via his Instagram account.

King Promise

Source: Instagram

The 5 Star tour will kick off in the US, with the first show in New York on 24 September. After which, there will be stops in Washington, Atlanta, Seattle, Chicago, Minneapolis, Boston, Philadelphia and Cincinnati.

From there, the Slow Down crooner will make his way to Europe for Oslo, Stockholm, Copenhagen, and Paris. He will also perform in three cities, in Germany and the United Kingdom. King Promise will conclude his tour with a final leg in London on 9 November.

YEN.com.gh spoke to his team ahead of the tour, who confirmed that certain Ghanaian artists would mount the stage with King Promise. His team also teased the probability of joint performances from stars featured on his 5 Star album. Kwame Obeng-Kwampong of Legacy Life Entertainment said,

Some of the artists featured on the album will be on tour in the US in September as well. You know what to expect.

A Star-Studded 5 Star Album

On 22 July, King Promise dropped his much-anticipated album, 5 Star. The album featured global stars such as Omah Lay, Headie One, Patoranking, WSTRN, Chance The Rapper, Vic Mensa and fellow Ghanaian Bisa Kdei.

Previously released singles such as Ring My Line, Slow Down, Ginger, and CHOPLIFE were included in the album.

Source: YEN.com.gh