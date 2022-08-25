Shatta Wale was spotted hanging out with Psquare member, Rudeboy, Nigerian influencer Tunde Ednut and others in the US

The singer was hanging out in the house of Tunde Ednut, who also goes by the nickname Mufasa, who shared the video on social media

The Dancehall singer is in Atlanta after a performance at the Summer Stage Festival in New York on 13 August 2022

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Shatta Wale is having the time of his life in the United States. After a memorable performance in New York and buying an expensive watch in Atlanta, the singer hung out with fellow industry persons.

Shatta Wale and Rudeboy in Atlanta Photo Source: @shattawalenima, @iamkingrudy, @mufasatundeednut

Source: Instagram

The Ayoo singer paid a visit to Nigerian influencer and musician Tunde Ednut in his home in Atlanta. In a video shared by the influencer, Shatta Wale arrived at the house amidst cheers from his host. He said;

Welcome to my house, all the way from Ghana! Shatta Wale!

Shatta Wale, in turn, responded to the cheerful greeting by mentioning the name of his host and chanting his favourite phrase, 'paah paah paah.'

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Also present in the house was Rudeboy of Psquare, who called Shatta Wale 'the most stubborn man in Ghana' after a quick hug with the star. The Nigerian singer is currently on a 100 cities world tour with his brother and fellow group mate.

The purpose of his visit to Tunde Ednut's house is unknown, but netizens believe it might be for a collaboration or to plan his media tour in Nigeria.

Lot To Expect From Shatta Wale

While performing in New York, Shatta Wale announced the release of his album Gift of God, slated for 17 October 2022. He further revealed that it took three years to create the album.

He also revealed he would embark on a media tour in Nigeria to promote the long-awaited album. An announcement which was met with mixed reactions.

Camidoh Shares Secret of Sugarcane's Success

While Camidoh's Sugarcane has attained international success, charting in Ghana and abroad, the singer has clarified that it is not his best song.

In an interview on the Xclusives Show on Joy Prime, he revealed his team paid influencers to promote the song.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh