Ghana's Nektunez and Gyakie have made the country proud by sweeping home some awards at Nigeria's Headies Awards

Gyakie grabbed the Best West African Artiste of The Year, while Nektunez won the Best Street HipHop Artiste of the Year

Many Ghanaians have taken to social media to congratulate the two on holding the flag of Ghana high in Nigeria

Ghana's Nektunez and Gyakie held the flag of Ghana high in Nigeria as they each grabbed an award at the 15th edition of the prestigious award ceremony, Headies.

Gyakie And Nekttunez. Photo Source: @Gyakie_ @nektunez

Source: Instagram

The event was held outside the borders of Nigeria for the first time. This time, the 15th celebration of the awards ceremony was held in America on Sunday, September 4, 2022.

Nektunez, a Ghanaian producer known on international platforms after the remix for 'Amenor', made waves after its release in 2021.

He swept home the Best Street HipHop Artiste of the Year for his global hit track 'Ameno Amapiano Remix'.

His song competed in a neck-to-neck category with Bella Shmurda’s 'Cash App', Rexxie & Mohbad’s 'Kpk', Mohbad’s 'Feel Good', Naira Marley’s 'Koleyewon' and Poco Lee, Portable & Olamide’s 'Zazoo Zehh'.

The night also saw 'Something' hitmaker, Gyakie bag an award as well. She took home the Best West African Artiste of The Year.

Captioning the post on her officially verified Twitter page, she wrote,

From Ghana to Naija Thanks for blessing the hard work and big love to the fans FLIP THE MUSIC #The15thHeadies

Many Ghanaians on social media celebrate Nektunez and Gyakie on their big win at the Headies

@KojoManuel:

Congratulations to @nektunez & @Gyakie_ on the Headies win Making Ghana proud ✊

@RevErskineGH:

Congrats

@kofihayford233:

Congrats to @nektunez for the win at the #headiesaward2022. Keep shining bro!

@ColinsSheesh

Well deserved!!

@Camidoh:

Big Congratulations to ma bro @nektunez & sis @Gyakie_ !!!! #headiesaward2022 #winners

@BraRichmondd:

Keep winning, girl

@PerpetualAfriy5:

Congratulations Baby❤️. More to come

@fiesta_intl:

Congratulations... A win for #Ghana

@BenopaOnyx1:

Congrats to Ghana’s hope @nektunez Huge

