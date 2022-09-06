Shatta Wale has praised Michy for her show-stopping performance at Stonebwoy's Ashaiman To The World Concert

During the concert, Stonebwoy invited Michy to perform OK, her collaboration with Ghanaian rapper Nautyca

After Shatta Wale's social media post, many fans believe Michy could feature on her former partner's upcoming album

Ghanaian singer Michy was at the centre of attention after her performance at the Ashaiman To The World Concert held over the weekend. Formerly known as Shatta Michy, she put up a sizzling performance of OK, her duet with Nautyca, doing a provocative dance on the rapper.

Shatta Wale lauds Michy for her performance

Contrary to what some fans believed, Shatta Wale, her ex-boyfriend, was not angered by her performance. Instead, he took to social media to applaud Michy for her stage. The Ayo singer also shared a picture of Michy on stage and jokingly asked for a collaboration.

This is how it should be done.We built this “Symbol of hope.” Thank you

Now I can sleep. Infact let’s do another song . This time I won’t pay you in kind but cash

Kudos to BHIM nation

Possible Shatta Wale and Michy Collaboration

Many fans expect a collaboration between the two artists after Shatta Wale's social media post. In 2017, Shatta Wale and Michy, his then-girlfriend, released the hit single, Low Tempo. The song saw them sing about their love while showing off their chemistry. Their duet also led to many sizzling live performances at concerts, such as the Becca At 10 Music Concert, the 2017 Ghana Meets Naija and The Reign Concert.

Fans Excited And Hopeful After Shatta Wale's Post

Optimal BigDee

I know Opana still dey miss Michy. Michy is a good woman tho

Ato Kwamena Aikins

Pls, God, bring our Queen to the King #SM4LIFE

Paa Kwe Si

So Shatta and Michy will reunite some few days before the GOG and the hype will be unbearable

Dari Evans

WE MISS HER AT KING PALACE.WE NEED HER BACK SHATTA

Jonas Annor Gideon Achilles

Pls bring our ideal queen back we miss ur combination

