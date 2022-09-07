Ghanaian rapper, Kofi Kinaata, lectured students in the United States of America and many are proud of him as he shares another global moment

Abeiku Santana, Ameyaw Debrah, and many other fans and followers of the 'Things Fall Apart' hitmaker have showered him with congratulatory mesages

He shared this memorable moment on his official Instagram page where he gave some details of the lecture

Ghanaian rapper, Kofi Kinaata, keeps making his fans proud as well as the motherland. He recently lectured some students in the United States of America and congratulatory messages keep pouring in.

Kofi Kinaata. Photo Source: @kofikinaatagh

Source: Instagram

On September 2, 2022, Kofi Kinaata joined the morning lectures of some University of Texas at El Paso students. The class was a Writing and Composition class which was spearheaded by fellow Ghanaian lecturer and TikTok goddess Efe Plange.

He lectured the students on the creative process he applies to his craft and his brand ethics.

Captioning the post on his verified Instagram page, he wrote,

This morning I spoke to first-year college students of the University of Texas at El Paso about my creative process and brand ethics. This was a writing and composition class with my Ghanaian sister, @efplange_gh

Abeiku Santana, Ameyaw Debrah, and others hail Kofi Kinaata on this major win

abeikusantana:

greatness

ameyawtv:

Lovely

iammzgee:

Oh man! You’re blessed

qwequqwequ:

This life no balance ooo . If only talent was for sale. See Kofi oo TTI boy lecturing abrokyire university students . Awurade enya awo anka

abrantiethegentleman:

TeamMoove

kwame_09:

Ghana nka computer baako, nnipa 5. Monitor nso small one bi ooo. Koo biibini

maame_overblessed:

still thy grace #teammove#havemercy…more wins

amasekum:

They understand our content Team Move ❤️❤️❤️

maamsy_:

Proud of the charcoal seller's son

paulyfoods_gh:

I could hear you say oremove in the third pic .. my team leader doing the most. Kofi to the entire world. We're supper proud of you sir. ❤️❤️ #teammove is a love revolution❤️❤️

Source: YEN.com.gh