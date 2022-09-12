Sista Afia Flaunts Low Hair Cut In Video, Many Drool Over Her
- Popular Ghanaian rapper Sista Afia has shown off her new look in a video and this is the first-time she is showing off her natural looks to her fans
- She revealed her new look in a video on her official Instagram page, @sista.afia and this time, she was without any hair extension
- Kuami Eugene, Misa Kdei, and many others have thronged the comment section to admire her phenomenal natural look
Multiple award-winning Ghanaian musician, Sista Afia, has flaunted her new look to her fans on her official Instagram page, and many are gushing over her.
The 'Makwe' hitmaker revealed her new look in a short video where she was without a wig. For the first time, the songstress revealed her natural hair to her fans, and many can't keep calm.
Many people who follow her have admired her natural look, saying she looks younger without the wig.
The 'Asuoden (Stubborn Proud)' crooner was spotted wearing a navy blue dress. her makeup was flawless and neutral. However, her lips glowed like the morning sun.
Captioning the video under the Instagram post, she wrote,
When the wig is off #makwe
She added the hashtag of her trendy song, 'Makwe' which means 'Let Me See' in Ga.
Many admire Sista Afia's new look
kuamieugene:
Fine Girl Fine Girl Comes From Ghana
iammzgee:
Baby face
e.ntamoty:
16
bisakdei:
Allah Halle berry
vicamichaels:
Natural beauty
ricchiericch:
Pretty plus taxxxx
benblaynewsdotcom:
Ow saaa mmom buh still a hottie oo❤️
yaw.way_:
Ah how old u 16 anaa lol
_shoelace._:
You always look beautiful and lovely ❤️
barimah_makeup_artistry:
School girl
