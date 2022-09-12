Popular Ghanaian rapper Sista Afia has shown off her new look in a video and this is the first-time she is showing off her natural looks to her fans

She revealed her new look in a video on her official Instagram page, @sista.afia and this time, she was without any hair extension

Kuami Eugene, Misa Kdei, and many others have thronged the comment section to admire her phenomenal natural look

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian musician, Sista Afia, has flaunted her new look to her fans on her official Instagram page, and many are gushing over her.

Sista Afia. Photo Source: @sista.afia

Source: Instagram

The 'Makwe' hitmaker revealed her new look in a short video where she was without a wig. For the first time, the songstress revealed her natural hair to her fans, and many can't keep calm.

Many people who follow her have admired her natural look, saying she looks younger without the wig.

The 'Asuoden (Stubborn Proud)' crooner was spotted wearing a navy blue dress. her makeup was flawless and neutral. However, her lips glowed like the morning sun.

Captioning the video under the Instagram post, she wrote,

When the wig is off #makwe

She added the hashtag of her trendy song, 'Makwe' which means 'Let Me See' in Ga.

Many admire Sista Afia's new look

kuamieugene:

Fine Girl Fine Girl Comes From Ghana

iammzgee:

Baby face

e.ntamoty:

16

bisakdei:

Allah Halle berry

vicamichaels:

Natural beauty

ricchiericch:

Pretty plus taxxxx

benblaynewsdotcom:

Ow saaa mmom buh still a hottie oo❤️

yaw.way_:

Ah how old u 16 anaa lol

_shoelace._:

You always look beautiful and lovely ❤️‍

barimah_makeup_artistry:

School girl

Source: YEN.com.gh