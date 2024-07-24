Kofi Kinaata released his 7-track album titled Kofi OO Kofi in May 2024 and received many positive reviews from critics and fans

The musician took to social media to announce that he will perform in Norway on August 10 as part of his album world tour

In the comments section of the post, fans congratulated the musician on his upcoming show

Ghanaian musician and songwriter Martin King Arthur, popularly known as Kofi Kinaata, had made a significant announcement.

Kofi Kinaata to perform in Norway

The award-winning musician took to his Instagram page and expressed his happiness at the announcement of his upcoming concert in Norway.

The concert, dubbed Kofi Kinaata Live in Norway, will see Kofi Kinaata thrill music fans with songs from his album as part of its world tour.

He also announced that the event, slated for August 10, 2024, would have the likes of Gasmilla and the Lucky Star Band on the bill to perform in Sentralen, Oslo. The event is sponsored by Obrempong Productions.

Kofi Kinaata had an impressive year in 2024 with the release of his debut album titled Kofi OO Kofi. The 7-track album, released on May 10, 2024, received positive reviews from fans, and many music critics also touted it as one of the best albums of 2024.

The musician also bagged the Best Reggae/Dancehall Song award at the 2024 Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMAs) on June 2, 2024, with his 2023 hit single Effiekuma Love.

Kofi Kinaata recently delivered an electrifying performance, blending highlife and hiplife music, at the Sounds of the City Festival 2024 in New Jersey on July 19, 2024.

Below is the social media post shared by Kofi Kinaata on Instagram:

Reactions to Kofi Kinaata's social media post

The comments section of his post was flooded with congratulatory messages from fans. Many fans expressed happiness over the musician performing his music to a broader audience outside the country. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of these comments.

@fosterspeedo commented:

"Please when is your European tour? I think us fans demand it sir Kinaata🎉😁."

@blinkzberry commented:

"All the best king."

@darkokodua commented:

"I’m coming ❤️❤️."

@qhuamemalt commented:

"We know how you do it, expecting nothing but great performance🔥🔥🔥… but @kinaatagh please after the program, tell the Paralympic team to seek for permanent residence in Oslo😂😂😂😂."

@ksika2356 commented:

"I won't miss it for any reason."

Source: YEN.com.gh