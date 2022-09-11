Ghana's Hajia Bintu and Nigeria's Cross Da Boss linked up for a video skit and many people on social media are already drawing conclusions

The theme of the skit was relationship-focused, and this had many people on social media wondering whether they are in an amorous relationship

The video has sparked diverse comments from Big Brother Naija fans as well as from Ghanaians as they watched the two get lovey-dovey in the video

Ghana's internet sensation Hajia Bintu and Big Brother Naija Season 6 Finalist Cross Okonkwo aka Cross Da Boss, have been spotted getting all cosy in a video that has surfaced online.

Hajia Bintu And Former BBNaija Housemate Cross. Photo Source: @bintu_hajia @crossda_boss

Source: Instagram

The video was a comedy skit where Cross was wooing Hajia to be his lovely girlfriend. The two used popular TikTok audio as the basis for the skit.

In the video, Hajia Bintu asked Cross whether he has a girlfriend, and Cross responded by saying that he does have a girlfriend and went on to ask Hajia a rhetorical question.

He asked her whether she wasn't the one, and this triggered Hajia Bintu to flair up at the end of the skit.

Upon seeing the video, many people jumped to the conclusion that, based on the skit, there is something amorous between the two celebrities.

Some even wondered whether Cross was a part sponsor of Hajia Bintu's new Jaguar car.

Some reactions on social media

odoblackstarr:

They look good

francalbart6863:

She no act am well

1_joe_biden:

ooooohhhhw

teenns_arena:

Mood

miriamfrimpong:

Cross de cruise AMBASSADOR

manager_kojo:

U dey come play plus Cross... Eiii

kobby_alpha:

Cross da boss will reach everybody

1_joe_biden:

Relax give am eer

kennyssblog:

Is he the Jaguar sponsor? ... asking for a friend please

rahmatmohammed348:

So everyone is making friends with her cause of her nyasss chai in Nigeria's man voice

Source: YEN.com.gh