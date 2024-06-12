DJ Slim has hit back at Shatta Wale for the allegations he levelled against Stonebwoy following his cancelled show TF Hall

The famous disc jockey accused Shatta Wale of always playing the victim card when things do not go his way

DJ Slim also accused the SM Boss of disrespecting a lot of people because of his rivalry with Stonebwoy

Ghanaian disc jockey DJ Slim has shared his opinion on the controversy surrounding Shatta Wale's cancelled performance at a TF Hall event.

DJ Slim and Shatta Wale Photo source: @djsliming @shattawalenima

Source: Instagram

DJ Slim criticizes Shatta Wale for Stonebwoy's accusation

In a trending video, DJ Slim criticized Shatta Wale for accusing Stonebwoy of sabotage even though the University of Ghana school authorities were responsible for cancelling his TF Hall show.

The disc jockey also accused Shatta Wale of pretending to be a victim to smear Stonebwoy's name and reputation in public.

He said,

"It is clear that the University of Ghana school authorities were responsible for cancelling your show. The show was a Karaoke event and not an Artist Night event. Even if it was an Artist Night event, they did not need you there. You had no right to go to the school because it is not yours. You have insulted everyone in Ghana, but when they hit you back, you pretend to be a victim."

DJ Slim also stated that Shatta Wale's rivalry with Stonebwoy has made him forget about the harm he has caused to his reputation and clouded his judgment.

He said,

"You are so fixated on Stonebwoy that you have forgotten other toes you have stepped on. You always blame Stonebwoy for every problem you encounter. You think about him from morning to evening."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to DJ Slim's comments in the video

YEN.com.gh has gathered a few comments from social media users about the video.

@la.wsonbaby commented:

"That is what exactly he wants to turn Medikal into... Because why should he, Medikal, dare to insult him, Kwame Despite?"

@kofi_currency20 commented:

"He is forgetting the big names he stepped on demma toes and as things are going bad for him, he wan blame stone , he think say the country be his own."

@testamentgh4 commented:

"He forget say @stonebwoy have golden heart "

Shatta Wale accuses Stonebwoy of sabotaging His University Of Ghana show

Shatta Wale went on a ranting spree online, smearing Stonebwoy with allegations of sabotaging him after his show got cancelled on June 8, 2024,

According to Shatta Wale and his manager, the university authorities foiled their attempt to perform a soundcheck hours before the show.

The Dean of Students released a statement on June 5 announcing its decision to cancel Shatta Wale's concert. The statement cited issues regarding the organizing student body as the cause.

Sammy Flex denies Ola Michael's claims of Shatta Wale signing a bond with Stonebwoy

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Shatta Wale's manager, Sammy Flex, denied Ola Michael's claims that Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy signed a bond in 2019 that bans them from performing at the same place.

The SM Boss' manager revealed that Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy's bond signed in 2019 only cautioned them to behave well in public.

He also disclosed that he had contacted Ola Michael to retract his claims and apologize for spreading false information, but he failed to do so.

Source: YEN.com.gh