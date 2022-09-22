BET Best International Act nominee Black Sherif has released the audio version of his much anticipated song 'Soja'

He dropped the song at midnight on various major streaming platforms and this has many music lovers rushing to go take a listen

After the song was released, many people thronged social media to share their candid reviews on the newly released song

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Versatile rapper and singer Black Sherif has released a new song called 'Soja' and many of his fans have shown excitement on social media.

Black Sherif. Photo Source: @blacksherif

Source: Instagram

Blacko as he is affectionately called who is also a BET Best International Act nominee, dropped a short video while rapping to a portion of his newly released banger titled 'Soja'.

In the video he rapped with so much passion and enthusiasm as he poured out his heart in the song.

Many music lovers have taken to social media to express their excitement about the newly released song which was dropped on all music streaming platforms at midnight on September 22, 2022.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Watch Black Sherif rap to his new hit song, 'Soja'.

The tweet below bears all the various links to the song that can be found on major streaming platforms. These are Spotify, YouTube, Audiomack, Boomplay, among others.

Many music lovers react to Black Sherif's new song, 'Soja'

@quame_misty:

Don’t ever let em catch you off guard ‍♀️✍

@godbeforus:

I love you so much SOJA❤️

@BurnzClick:

I’ve been listening, and listening to @blacksherif_ SOJA tune is blazing

@created4dsky:

Spiritual Blacko, thank you for dropping this masterpiece. You got a volcano inside of you. You are an inspiration, my Gee.

Clement Agoni:

Blacko sings to the soul. You feel his emotions. You get chills. You get goosebumps. Even on repeat, each listen takes you through the same emotions all over again. One of a kind talent.

AUGUSTINE AFFUL:

Every song he drop is an inspiration….Black ooooooooo

Queen_Abena:

This song speaks to the soul. Blacko has a way of communicating with music that many people strive for but can't attain. He has the gift of translating his emotions beautifully into his songs. ❤️❤️ this is going to be another hit!

Jackie Appiah Hosts Celebrity Friends In Mansion, Pop Expensive Bottles And Drinks

Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah has shown that she is on top of her game when it comes to hosting parties.

The actress hosted some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry both in Ghana and Nigeria on the night of September 19, 2022.

She hosted a celebrated Nigerian actor who is popularly known as Richard Mofe-Damijo, aka RMD. From Ghana, she had actress Juliet Ibrahima and her sister, actor Mawuli Gavor, and singer and vocalist Efya.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh