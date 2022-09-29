The Golden Boy KiDi is trending once again because of dramatic events surrounding him which happened in the past

Ahead of his 4Play private album listening party, old hilarious tweets of the 'Touch It' crooner began to go viral on social media

YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the hilarious tweets and comments by many Netizens concerning KiDi's old tweets

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian singer KiDi is trending once again, and it is not only because he has released his 4Play album but his old tweets.

KiDi. Photo Source: @kidimusic

Source: Twitter

Many fans went to dig his old tweets hours ahead of his private album listening party for his newly released album, 4Play.

However, while KiDi was on the top of Twitter trends in Ghana, many people opined that it was not the first time such tweets have surfaced on the internet.

Also, some Netizens believed that KiDi's past should not have overshadowed the critical discussions ongoing concerning Kirani Ayat's plagiarism case against the incumbent Akufo-Addo government.

Below are some tweets;

Stop digging KiDi’s old tweets and keep the Ayat conversation going. It’ll save us a lot in the future.

Don't let Kidi's Yawa distract you from AYAT's issue. They need to compensate him.

@iAmAClipse:

Don't let Kidi's old tweets distract you from the fact that the government stole from Ayat's Guda video.

Some of KiDi's viral tweets

Some reactions from Netizens

@BongoIdeas:

As it’s happening to KiDi, so shall it happen to all agendas boys in the foreseeable future.

@the_marcoli_boy:

Kidi called Mahama useless, Celebrated the death of Atta Mills and said Akuffo Addo has a gyimigyimi face? Naa i can't see this Ofri Jato the same way again

@AsieduMends:

This thing dier be like Kidi buy the twitter account from someone

@AsabereRoland:

You people no sure say Kidi bought his account from Bongo ideas?

@dkbghana:

I've done my part as a real fan and positive ally to the Lynx family by defending Kidi this afternoon over his old tweets. My only problem about Kidi is his trousers! Does he deliberately refuse to get his size? Them oversized trousers dilate my pupils when I look at them

@Ellabhae4:

Anita could be kidi's baby mama

@OkwasiaBiNti:

I'm pretty sure anytime Kidi gets dragged, he looks at the tweets and says to himself, "branding ntia anka mob3te"

