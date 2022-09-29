Budding Ghanaian singer Gyakie has clarified statements she made concerning the payment of artistes at the just-ended Global Citizen Festival Accra

The 'Something' crooner hinted that performances fees were not paid; however, organisers made sure they were comfortable and their needs were catered for

Gyakie's statements come at the back of Big Ideas' Kojo Poku, stating that artistes were not paid for performing since Global Citizen is a charitable organisation

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Thriving Ghanain singer Gyakie has clarified statements she made concerning artistes being paid at the charity event held in Accra on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at the Black Star Square.

Gyakie

Source: Getty Images

According to her, artistes who performed at the Global Citizen Festival were not paid performance fees. However, every need of theirs was catered for.

In her own words,

"Yes Global Citizen did not pay us for our performances but invested in our performances and made sure the team was good and comfortable," she said in a tweet.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

She stated that all the artistes who agreed to perform on that iconic night did so because they believed in the cause and the change it will bring.

Gyakie's statements punched holes in the statements made by Kojo Poku of Big Ideas, who claimed that the festival was predominantly charity work. According to Kojo Poku, all the artistes who performed on that memorable day were not paid.

The 'Forever' hitmaker also noted that for a huge platform like Global Citizen, nothing was completely free, even though artistes were not paid performance fees.

She hinted that a lot of hard work was invested into making the show successful. She reiterated that what she meant by her statement about everyone involved in the project being paid was that organisers of the show invested into their performances and craft.

That night saw Ghanaian artsites such as Stonebwoy, Sarkodie, Gyakie, grace the stage. Ghanaian British rapper, Stormzy surprised the crowd with performances from Yaw Tog and Kwesi Arthur.

American RnB singer also surprised fans with Nigerian musicians; Tiwa Savage, Oxlade, and Pheelz, who thrilled fans with some of their biggest bangers.

American singer Sza also entertained ravers with some of her smashing hits, which got fans singing word for word to her surprise.

Below are videos of Gyakie's performance from the memorable night.

Some reactions from Netizens

@thareal_raven:

Make i rush go see @kwadwosheldon ein #yawaoftheday reaction after this update the shatta wale part u talk dey make sense rydee

@rps_josh:

the comments

@LuxzyAtBelton:

I'm sorry Gyakie but are you supposed to say this publicly? Those talking under your tweet know that Global Citizen is non-profit organisation, yo it's twitter, remember?

@N_diaye1:

Nobody really needs to hear all this, you don’t owe anybody an explanation dear.

@Qweku_benny:

So if them no pay you, are u saying this here? This be something u for come talk for here???

Stonebwoy's Wife Dr. Satekla Screams On Top Of Her Lungs As He Performs At Global Citizen Festival

Dr. Louisa A. Satekla, wife of dancehall musician Stonebwoy has received a number of accolades on social media for her undying support for her husband at the Global Citizen Festival 2022.

Being an opening act at the festival, Dr Satekla was so excited to watch her husband thrill the thousands of revelers who were present.

While the 'Therapy' hitmaker was making his grand entry, which has become the talk of town, Dr Satekla screamed on the top of her lungs to show how excited she was to watch the multiple award-winning reggae-dancehall musician perform.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh