'Gyal Dem Sugar' crooner, KiDi has expressed remorse for offensive tweets that went viral hours before his 4Play album listening party

In a recent interview, he stated that the tweets affected him negatively because, during that moment, he was in a dark space in his life

Some people have reacted to a video where KiDi addressed the tweets which went viral once again

Ghanaian singer KiDi has broken his silence on the several old tweets that surfaced online hours ahead of his 4Play album listening party on Wednesday, September 28 2022.

According to KiDi, he felt very embarrassed, down, sad and defeated after offensive tweets which he posted some 10 years ago surfaced for the second time.

He added that prior to that moment when the tweets went viral, he had not been in a good space mentally and that dearly affected him since people were not kind with their words.

I was already dealing with a lot. I had just landed in Ghana, and I didn't have time to breathe and reset. And then I got hit with that as well.

Sharing events that trespassed during the time when he was topping trends on Twitter, he stated that when his 4Play album listening was ongoing, he had to leave in the middle of it after he broke down.

He added that he was deeply affected by people's words online, so he had to leave the venue for the house.

Speaking in an interview on HitzFM's Daybreak Hitz, he told Andy Dosty that he doesn't even remember tweeting those words hence, hasn't felt the need to delete them.

The 'Touch It' hitmaker hinted that social media has evolved and that in the past, people could say anything and get away with it; however, that has changed and that doesn't make up for excuses for his behaviour 10 years ago.

Some reactions from Netizens

ritaocansey:

I even felt sad for you. Let’s be guided always because we don’t know what tomorrow holds

ladybelinshow:

The key like KiDi rightly said is ‘unlearn to relearn’. He’s remorseful for his actions and knows better now. Kudos to you KiDi……EVERYONE HAS A PAST THEY ARE NOT SO PROUD OF. We move on!!!!

susanaakor:

Well spoken.

