Star rapper Black Sherif's maiden album, The Villain I Never Was , has finally been released on streaming platforms

The rapper dedicated Oh Paradise , one of the songs on the 14-track album to the memory of his high school girlfriend, Clementina Konadu, who passed away in 2017

Describing Clementina as his first love, Black Sherif lamented over her passing and how it shattered his dream of marrying her

Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif, known private life as Mohammed Ismail Sheriff has released his much-anticipated first album.

The album titled The Villain I Never Was contains 14 tracks including his hit singles Soja, Kwaku The Traveller, and Second Sermon Remix with Burna Boy.

It turns out one of the songs, Oh Paradise, was dedicated to his high school girlfriend Clementina Konadu who passed away in 2017.

Black Sherif dedicated Oh Paradise, a song on his album, to share the story of his first love affair

Source: Instagram

Black Sherif's love story

Starting the song, Blacko lamented why Tina had left him alone and gone to be with her maker. He stated that he had been online waiting for a message from her.

In the second verse, the rapper recounted their love story describing Tina as his first love. He cried out that their wedding could not come off as they had planned as young lovers.

"So this wedding couldn't come off...at an early age when we were very young, my first love, my lover, Tina has left me 5th December. I suffered to get mine but she left me like a train," parts of his lyric translate.

Before ending the song, Blacko asked Tina not to cry but tell God in paradise to bless him because life on earth is hard.

Listen to the song on Audiomack.

Black Sherif's girlfriend Clementina

As earlier revealed, Black Sherif's girlfriend was Clementina Konadu, popularly known as Akua Thuglyf. Both of them were students at Kumasi Academy.

Clementina passed away on December 5, 2017. She was one of 11 students who passed on after an influenza and meningitis outbreak hit Kumasi Academy.

She was buried on December 12 after a sad burial ceremony at Krofrom, a suburb of Kumasi. She was 17 years old.

From the tone and lyrics of Black Sherif's song, he seems not to have got over the passing of Clementina.

Black Sherif given a hero's welcome in Nima

Meanwhile, Black Sherif was given a rousing welcome as he visited Nima, one of the popular zongo suburbs in Accra.

Black Sherif was welcomed like a president on tour as excited fans of his lined up on the street to see him.

Arriving at Nima, the rapper rode in a convoy of expensive cars.

