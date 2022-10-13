2022 BET Best International Flow nominee, Black Sherif, has dropped the official music video to 45, one of the lovable songs off 'The Villain I Never Was' album

The entertaining music video was shot by celebrated and talented Nigerian music director TG Omori

Many fans of thronged to social media to share their feedback on the video, with many others hailing TG Omori for the dope visuals

2022 MTV EMA Best African Act nominee, Black Sherif, has dropped electrifying visuals to '45', one of the hit songs on his newly released album, 'The Villain I Never Was'.

The video was directed by a celebrated Nigerian music video director and cinematographer, TG Omori who is also known as Boy Director.

The video reflects the song's true meaning, which is the toils and struggles Black Sherif has experienced in his life.

Many people who have watched the video have commended TG Omori for putting together a magnificent creative piece for the '45' music video.

Many gush over the thrilling visuals of 45 music video

poco_lee:

Oh my days!!! Which kind World be this!!!!! Easy bro go Easy

bail_kay__

One of em hardest pieces on the Album

harrix.0x:

I was waiting for it to drop here

joerybrand:

Blacko to the world 45 Kwaku rasta

macodinaka

My fav video is out❤️❤️❤️

@_PapaeGh:

When I watched the video,in 20mins Blacko had 5.5k views bro that's mad...TG Omori understands this shhh

@ZeekiHodl:

That Black Sheriff 45 video is hard!! TG Omori na me go break ur preek Las Las. Legend!

