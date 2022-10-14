Black Sherif: Tulenkey Prophesied Blacko's International Success 2 Years Ago
- Black Sherif has experienced massive success in his music career, topping many international charts
- It turns out fellow Ghanaian rapper Tulenkey had predicted Black Sherif's global success when the latter was still on the rise
- Tulenkey made the prophecy when he featured on the remix of Black Sherif's song, Money, released two years ago
Since the release of First Sermon in 2021, Black Sherif's music career has taken off. The young rapper witnessed significant popularity after releasing bangers like Second Sermon, Kwaku The Traveller, Soja, and his debut album, The Villain I Never Was.
Although many Ghanaians, including rapper Sarkodie, were certain Black Sherif would go far, a fellow rapper, Tulenkey, had foreseen Black Sherif's glorious future when Black Sherif was still an upcoming artist.
When Tulenkey and AMG Armani hopped on Black Sherif's single Money Remix in 2020, Tulenkey's verse had the line;
Sherif you go make am, ebi time.
A TikTok account seemingly belonging to Tulenkey shared the rapper's verse reminding fans of the prophecy.
Netizens React To Tulenkey's Prophecy on Black Sherif
Black Sherif Drops Dope Music Video Directed by TG Omori For 45 off 'The Villain I Never Was' Album
In other news, the official music video for 45, one of Black Sherif's endearing tracks from the album "The Villain I Never Was," has just been released. TG Omori, a skilled and well-known Nigeria n music video director, worked on the fun video.
The music video is a true reflection of the song's deep meaning, which revolves around the struggles Black Sherif has faced in life.
