Black Sherif has experienced massive success in his music career, topping many international charts

It turns out fellow Ghanaian rapper Tulenkey had predicted Black Sherif's global success when the latter was still on the rise

Tulenkey made the prophecy when he featured on the remix of Black Sherif's song, Money, released two years ago

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Since the release of First Sermon in 2021, Black Sherif's music career has taken off. The young rapper witnessed significant popularity after releasing bangers like Second Sermon, Kwaku The Traveller, Soja, and his debut album, The Villain I Never Was.

Tulenkey predicted Black Sherif's success Photo Source: @blacksherif_, @chief.tulenkey

Source: Instagram

Although many Ghanaians, including rapper Sarkodie, were certain Black Sherif would go far, a fellow rapper, Tulenkey, had foreseen Black Sherif's glorious future when Black Sherif was still an upcoming artist.

When Tulenkey and AMG Armani hopped on Black Sherif's single Money Remix in 2020, Tulenkey's verse had the line;

Sherif you go make am, ebi time.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A TikTok account seemingly belonging to Tulenkey shared the rapper's verse reminding fans of the prophecy.

Netizens React To Tulenkey's Prophecy on Black Sherif

Classic ‘Sheller

He also called Larruso, both be killing it

official_asenso

Sheriff you go make am ibi Time…..and now his Time is here

Addi Phreq

Your Blessings Are Working Super

halfManhalfBosom

I have listened to this verse more than 100times

The Sh!t Replyer

And still you haven’t make Tulenkey sorry

About_medikal

The prophecy came through

Daniel Hagan455

Every good deeds come from heaven

Kenneth V. Bommel

Your man saw it coming

Young 'anny

He actually prophecies on blacko

andymacnastro

You’re a prophet Dabro

Black Sherif Drops Dope Music Video Directed by TG Omori For 45 off 'The Villain I Never Was' Album

In other news, the official music video for 45, one of Black Sherif's endearing tracks from the album "The Villain I Never Was," has just been released. TG Omori, a skilled and well-known Nigeria n music video director, worked on the fun video.

The music video is a true reflection of the song's deep meaning, which revolves around the struggles Black Sherif has faced in life.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh