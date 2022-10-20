Black Sherif caused a stir when he dedicated one of the songs from his debut album, Oh Paradise, to his late girlfriend, Clementina

Since the release of Oh Paradise, details of his SHS lover, Clementina, have circulated on the internet, to her father's displeasure

Clementina's father accused Black Sherif of being involved in his daughter's death and revealed he would only forgive the rapper if he gave a sincere apology

Clement Kofi Adu Bofour, the dad of Black Sherif's high school girlfriend, the late Clementina Konadu, has asked for an apology from the celebrated rapper. According to him, that is the only way to alleviate his rage.

He demanded an apology after claiming Black Sherif disrespected his daughter when he mentioned her name in his song, Oh Paradise. The song from the rapper's debut album, The Villain I Never Was, was dedicated to Clementina, Black Sherif's late high school lover, but makes no mention of her name.

Mr. Clement had a chat with Abro, a video blogger from Kumasi. During the interview, he demanded an explanation of the relationship between Black Sherif and his late daughter. He was also angered by Black Sherif's attempt to make money off his daughter's name. Mr. Clement was particularly furious because the 20-year-old rapper did not contribute towards the funeral cost five years ago.

Filled with fury as he spoke, Mr. Clement threatened to take Black Sherif to court if the rapper did not visit the family to apologize. He believed Black Sherif's acts were an embarrassment to Clementina's family.

Father Of Black Sherif's Late Girlfriend Clementina Labels Him As A Suspect In Her Demise

In other news, Clement Kofi Adu Bofour, the father of the late Clementina Konadu, Black Sherif's high school sweetheart, has broken his silence. The bereaved father named Black Sherif a suspect in his daughter's death.

According to him, Clementina did not have his permission to be in a romantic relationship. His comments come after Black Sherif released Oh Paradise, a song in remembrance of his high school love, who died at 17.

