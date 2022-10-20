Black Sherif has been interacting with his fans since the release of his debut album, The Villain I Never Was

The young Ghanaian rapper was recently crowned as a Youth Chief in Tamale with the title "Nachin Naa"

Black Sherif visited the Tamale Senior High School, where he interacted with the students and performed for them

Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif gave students of the Tamale Senior High School a memorable experience when he paid them a surprise visit.

In a video shared by GH Kwaku on Instagram, the famous rapper was seen walking into the school with an entourage. He began his tour of the school by visiting the office of the school's management, where he humbly greeted the people he met there.

Black Sherif storms TAMASCO

Black Sherif then proceeded to the assembly hall, where excited students screamed in excitement as he strolled to the stage. After a brief word with the students, Black Sherif performed a couple of songs, including his hit song, Kwaku The Traveller.

The students passionately sang along with him, screaming at the top of their lungs. After his time with the students, Black Sherif made his way to his vehicle amidst screaming students who surrounded him and ran after his car.

Social Media Users React To Black Sherif's Tamale Visit

bibidarks

Eii so blacko this...... Someone who use to say no one knows him but knows his songs herrh no one knows tomorrow oo see what the Lord has done

_1_gloryboy

The respect he gives to everyone alone❤️

akua.mellisa

The kids are so happy it’s beautiful

timmy_baidoo

Love to see this @blacksherif_

kwaame_009

doesn't look like a surprise visit to me‍♂️looks like they were waiting for our man of the moment

marclawz_

He get real love go higher

Black Sherif Earns Chieftaincy Title in Tamale; Video Stirs Mixed Reactions from Netizens

In other Black Sherif-related news, the Ghanaian rap star, Mohammed Ismail Sherif, has been appointed chief in Tamale in Ghana's Northern Region.

A video of his coronation went viral, with reports claiming he was granted the title "Nachin Naa," which translates to "Youth Chief." The celebrated rapper was dressed in a 'Batakari' (African Smock) by two elderly men and surrounded by a couple of men in a spacious, aired area.

Source: YEN.com.gh