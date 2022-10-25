Perez Musik made his debut at the annual MTN Stands In Worship Concert and gave a very good account of himself

Appearing on stage at the event which had Diana Hamilton, Opiesie Esther, and others on the bill, Perez Musik led the crowd in an electrifying worship session

A video summing up Perez's performance which was back by a full band has surfaced on social media

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The 2022 edition of the annual MTN Stands In Worship concert has been held at the Fantasy Dome near Trade Fair In Accra.

The concert held on Saturday, October 22, 2022, saw a number of seasoned gospel artistes take the stage to lead the praise and worship of God. Among them were Diana Hamilton, Koda, Reverend Markwei, Perez Musik, and Opiesie Esther.

One of the standout performers on the night happened to be Perez Music who was only making his first-ever appearance at the annual event.

Perez Musik thrilled at MTN Stands In Worship Photo surce: @perezmusik

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A strong worship leader, Perez Musik thrilled the concert-goers with a captivating performance that lasted for about a quarter of an hour.

A video of the electrifying performance has posted on YouTube shows Perez Musik bringing down the Holy Spirit with some of his biggest songs, such as Hewale Lala (Song of Strength) and Blema Tesaa (Rock of Ages) with the backing by a full band.

After blazing through his most popular songs, the young man also set his eyes on some other popular songs fromother artistes and performed them so creditably.

Filled with the power of God, he provided the audience with a supernatural encounter with God and a sweet fellowship of the Holy Spirit; offering them with an opportunity to express their gratitude to God for His protection throughout the year.

Perez Musik sharedalso his testimony about how God rescued him from a near-fatal depression, how he gave his life to Christ after being saved, and how he was drawn to God’s things, particularly church music, after that.

See the video below:

Who is Perez Musik?

Born Frank Tagoe, Prez Musik is a gospel artist and songwriter. After releasing his first album in 2015, titled Tenacity, which earned him a nomnation at the 2016 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

Since that time, he has shown tenacity to establish himself as one of the most prominent gospel acts in the country.

To his credit, Perez Musik has two most popular gospel songs in Ghana now, Hewale Lala (Song of Strength) and Blema Tesaa (Rock of Ages). Event though the two songs were released in 2019, they broke into the charts in 2022 and have since received heavy rotation on radio stations across Africa.

Esther Smith opens up on failed marriage

In other gospel news, Esther Smith, a renowned Ghanaian gospel singer who has had a great impact over decades has spoken about her marriage that ended in divorce.

Making a striking comparison, Esther indicated that her story would have ended like Nigeria's Osinachi.

According to Esther, she decided to use the brain that God gave her and escape the harm that was pending.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh