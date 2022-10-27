Ahead of the release of her single ASIBOLANGA, Ghanaian singer Mzbel has been at the top of trends on social media

In a recent update, the singer of 16 Years fame engaged in a social media rant to address her encounter with industry gatekeepers

She called Ghanaian media personality Abeiku Santana out for calling her a former artist and attempting to ruin her career

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Ghanaian singer Mzbel is the talk of social media after going off on popular media personality Abeiku for his derogatory comments towards her.

While interviewing Ghanaian artist Chief One, Abeiku Santana referred to MzBel as a former artist after the young star stated he wished to work with the music legend.

MzBel criticizes Abeiku Santana Photo Source: @goddessmzbel

Source: Instagram

The veteran singer, with a career of over 18 years, was not pleased with his comments and held a 45-minute Facebook Live to address Abeiku's comments. Rebutting his tagging her as an irrelevant artist, Mzbel began listing her accolades.

She also stated that Abeiku Santana played a role in attempting to ruin her career because she refused to fawn over him.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Here's a snippet from her live stream:

Social Media Criticizes Abeiku Santana For Calling MzBel A Former Artist

@ionareine

I may not be cool with Mzbel but I think abeiku was wrong ,she is a legend and a fore runner for all the female artist in Ghana

@realkingming

I think Bossman, Abeiku Santana should apologize to Mzbel. Mzbel is a LEGEND

@iamopele

Imagine disrespecting Mzbel. Abeiku no get sense

@JabirGbambegu

Mzbel's 16years song is more popular than Abeiku Santa.

@GhPRmogul

Even Akosua Agyepong is not referred to as a former musician and Abeiku Santana is referring to Mzbel as a former musician? Ah!

Mzbel Teases New Single; Reactions Pour in as Fans Believe the Song is Dedicated to Afia Schwarzenegger

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported on the release of MzBel's first single of 2022. The Ghanaian singer shared a snippet of the much-anticipated single titled ASIBOLANGA on her verified Instagram account.

Fans of the celebrated singer believe the song is a diss to Afia Schwarzenegger as the song title is a term used to describe the controversial actress.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh