Nana Kwame Bediako arrived at Amponsah Yeboah I's 5th Anniversary, which happened over the weekend in grand style

Videos of Cheddar arriving at the event popped up on social media and stirred interesting reactions on social media

Many folks admired Cheddar's fashion style, and others joked that he was trying to be a military general in Ghana

Ghanaian business mogul, Nana Kwame Bediako, popularly known as Cheddar, is popular for his flamboyant style of dressing and his love for luxury.

Nana Kwame Bediako In Military-like Attire Source: Nkokonsa

Source: Instagram

The famous millionaire attended Amponsah Yeboah I's 5th Anniversary, which took place over the weekend at the Alisa Hotel in Accra. Cheddar arrived at the event in grand style.

He had on attire which resembled the uniform of a military general. The attire was covered with several coats of arms badges which Cheddar refers to as The Freedom Logo.

On October 2017, Nana Adepa Amponsah Yeboah I was enstooled as the Kyidomhene of Akyem Tafo.

On Sunday, she celebrated her 5th Anniversary and had a fundraiser. A lot of prominent people aside from Cheddar attended the grand event.

Ghanaians React To Cheddar's Fashion Choice

isaidit_so_what also said:

Freedom is not living in Ghana ooo, he is living in his own world, and in that world he is the president of Ghana

mama_doo_plug also wrote:

He’s a chief commander in his world I guess y3te haaa na woay3 5th military president in Ghana

cheka_bonita made a hilarious comment:

Saano Freedom y3 field Marshal, Pilot anaa s3 Inspector General. Coming to America paaoo

chairman_waggas also reacted:

The way freedom dey dress I sure say coup dey en mind. Just saying. Lol

In other news, Nana Kwame Bediako has recently got his hair cut by a young barber he flew all the way from the United Kingdom.

In a video on the Instagram page of the barber, @iam_nikky, Cheddar was heard joking that he now looks 24 years again.

The businessman reached into his bag and pulled out notes of $100 bill, which he started counting but later stopped and handed all over to the barber.

