'Fine Girl' hitmaker, Hajia 4Reall, has displayed bundles of dollar notes on her social media pages as she makes some purchases in a Fendi store in the UK

Two of the items she flaunted were a Fendi-branded poncho and a leather belt which she wore right after spotting it on the shelf

Shatta Wale and many of her fervent fans have hailed her, with others claiming the current economic hardships don't affect her

Versatile Ghanaian singer and rapper Mona Moutrage, popularly known as Hajia 4Reall, has flaunted bundles of dollar notes in a video that she shared on her social media.

Walking into a Fendi store in the United Kingdom, she was spotted wearing a white stretchy t-shirt and a pair of blue jeans. She flaunted $100 notes in a video before making her official purchase.

She immediately grabbed a Fendi poncho in the colour black, which according to the official Fendi website, cost a whopping $1,450 (GH₵ 20,310.30).

She styled the poncho with a black leather belt which cost $550 (GH₵ 7,703.91) on the Fendi website.

She purchased other items from the store, which were packaged nicely and sealed in two branded yellow Fendi bags.

Video of Hajia 4Reall flaunting dollars sparks reactions on social media

shattawalenima:

Pressure Queen ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

whats_up_gh:

All this money left Ghana.. why won’t the cedi depreciate.. please let’s buy made in Ghana

gagasena73:

Seriously speaking, what Nana Addo said is true money doesn’t like noise....4real doesn’t make noise see money. From today I won’t make noise again

official_dacoster:

The real boss lady ❤️

brownspar:

See dollars . Sika Wo Ghana. Bad economy doesn’t affect people. Wo ni sika aaa koda

