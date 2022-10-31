Ghanaian musician, S3fa real name Sefadzi Abena Amesu at the just-ended Ghana Music Awards UK 2022 in a dazzling dress

The voluptuous female-style influencer dressed up like an American singer and actress, Beyoncé Knowles

The 22-year-old Netherlands-born Ghanaian has won many awards with her hits songs such as E coke featuring Mr. Drew

Ghanaian musician, S3fa is trending on social media after a video of her twerking moments with a white has gone viral.

Fashion critics and enthusiasts have also admired her magnificent dress which has earned her the name Golden girl.

The extremely deep plunge short jumpsuit made with tassels was indeed a showstopper. She wore a fringe hairstyle, one of the signature hairstyles of Nicki Minaj for her attention-stealing looks.

Musicians, Beyoncé and S3fa slay in similar outfits @fanpop @ghkwaku

S3fa's choice of heels was perfect for her looks and most importantly, comfortable enough for her stage performance as she twirls and twerks for her audience.

According to YEN.com.gh research, Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter, an American singer, songwriter, and actress wore a similar dress in 2012 to perform at Barrack Obama's re-election campaign fundraiser.

Some social media users have commented on Ghanaian musician, S3fa's stunning looks.

She has beautiful legs

Getting wilder n cutier ❤️❤️

Ayigbe toffee very sweet body

I taught Efya oooo

Cleavage is better than Ghana

Very humble lady

This ayigbe girl go kill a person with swag ❤️❤️

The superstar dazzled in the tassel jumpsuit designed with rhinestones as she performed on stage. The beautiful wife of Jay-Z looked stunning in a blond curly hairstyle. She wore pink full shoes for her standing ovulation performance.

Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter is an American singer, songwriter, and actress. @fanpop

