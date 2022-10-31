Canadian-born Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah has shown that she has an undying love for Fendi products and accessories

In a recent video she shared on her official Snapchat handle, she flaunted her lovely Fendi earrings as well as Fendi bag and slippers

She looked stunning as she dressed in an all-orange jumpsuit as she showed up to her friend's birthday party

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah has flaunted her impeccable fashion sense on her social media page as she showed up to her friend's birthday party.

Jackie Appiah. Photo Source: @jackieppiah

Source: Instagram

In a video sighted on her official Snapchat handle, she was spotted posing, looking away from the lens as the camera scanned through her outfit for the night.

She was seen dripping in Fendi-branded accessories as she flaunted her orange jumpsuit.

Per the official website of Fendi, the Signature Earrings in vintage gold-colour cost a whopping € 390. 00, which is GH₵ 5,424.59 for a pair based on the current exchange rates on Google.

The slippers she wore in the video were Fendigraphy black leather slides which cost €920, which is approximately GH₵ 12,796.47 for a pair based on the current exchange rate on Google.

She completed her look with a brown summer hat that had a black bow wrapped around it, and a black Fendi branded waist bag.

