Internationally recognized Ghanaian rap superstar Black Sherif has bagged a brand ambassadorial deal

The 20-year-old was announced as one of the faces of the cross-border mobile money transfer platform, Chipper Cash

After announcing on social media, fans trooped to his comment section with congratulatory messages

2022 has been a great year for Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif. The Konongo native put out successful music projects like the singles Kwaku The Traveler, Soja, and his debut album The Villain I Never Was.

Continuing his success streak, the Ghanaian rapper, who has a large fanbase both in Ghana and abroad, has grabbed an ambassadorial deal.

On his social media account, he announced he is one of the faces of the money transfer platform Chipper Cash. Black Sherif joins the likes of former Manchester United captain Patrice Evra and Nigerian music stars Burna Boy, Ayra Starr, and Simi as faces of the brand.

Black Sherif shared an ad that featured him receiving a transaction alert from Burna Boy while playing basketball. He captioned it;

Happy to be part of the Chipper Family!! @chippercashapp #keepgoing

Reactions To Black Sherif's Endorsement Deal

Fans flooded Black Sherif's comment section with congratulatory messages, fire, clapping, and heart emojis. Here are some reactions sighted by YEN.com.gh.

larruso_

Oya make i see alert na.

poco_lee

Bags on Bags my killy

ubiee_of.uyo

Chop your money

blue_9sky

Make you send 1k

dswag_iz_here_

Big congratulations broooooo

she_loves_nana_ama_mcbrown

Congratulations King

groundupchale

Ayee that jump shot rusty my boy

pave_wae

Kweku the basketball basketball player ❤️

Black Sherif Wins Artist Of The Year And 2 Other Awards At Ghana Music Awards UK; Fans Congratulate Him

Global Ghanaian rap star Black Sherif bagged three awards at the Ghana Music Awards UK held on October 30, 2022.

The 20-year-old was awarded "Artist of the Year," "New Artist of the Year," and "Hiplife Hip-hop Song of the Year" with his hit song, Kwaku The Traveller. The event held in London seeks to celebrate Ghanaian artists.

