Musician Yaa Jackson turned many heads online when she joined in the transformational viral challenge known as Esther

She dropped childhood photos and memories from her teenage years for the part of the challenge that talked about one being black and broke, and she flaunted her lavish lifestyle for the part that talked about her gaining wealth

Many people concluded that she had won the challenge after they were left in awe of her transformation

Celebrated Ghanaian musician and socialite Yaa Jackson caused a stir on social media when she dropped old pictures for the viral Esther challenge.

Yaa Jackson participated in the Esther challenge

The video started with a childhood photo of Yaa Jackson on the set of a movie where she was in the forest crying bitterly, depicting the part that portrayed "Esther was black and broke."

The video then transitioned to showing pictures of the Slay Queens hitmaker in her teens as she flaunted her slim figure.

The exciting video ended with a glow-up look of Yaa Jackson as she flaunted her extravagant lifestyle, showing that she had become "Established," which is the essence of the Esther challenge.

Many celebrities, such as actress Nana Ama McBrown, radio and TV presenter Felicia Osei and many others, have participated in this viral challenge.

Below is a video showing Yaa Jackson's transformation from childhood to adulthood.

Reactions to the video of Yaa Jackson's transformation

Many people commended Yaa Jackson for surprising them with her old pictures for the viral challenge. Others concluded by saying that she was the official winner of the challenge.

Below are the reactions from her fans after she shared the transformational video on her Instagram page:

dwomoh_96 said:

To be honest, I thought you were going to be Osofo Maame o ….in the movies I watched na woy3 akwadaaa papa

pii_madina said:

Is the old pictures for me

sallysalzy said:

Hererhhhh you won this one wai

itzzadwoa__imports_ said:

Full definition of Establish

favouredqween22 said:

Esta really blished

rocxiedacson said:

Won the challenge

hieskarna said:

Transformation paaa

Erkuah drops childhood photo in Esther challenge, many laugh

YEN.com.gh reported that the famous TikToker Erkuah Official caused a stir on social media when she dropped her childhood photo for the Esther challenge.

The after photo of her looking unkempt got many people laughing as they expected her to look dazzling.

Many people in the comment section talked about how the video made them laugh.

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, Erkuah Official opened up about why she did not opt for a glow-up look for the Esther challenge.

