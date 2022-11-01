Culture Management Group held its first pop-up event in South Africa ahead of one of Ghana's biggest annual festivals, Afrochella

The pop-up event, dubbed 'Road To Afrochella," saw performances from Ghanaian superstars Stonebwoy and Gyakie

From the videos circulating online, the South Africans had a good time partying with the Ghanaian music stars

Fresh off the classic premiere of his GIDIGBA (Firm and Strong) music video, Stonebwoy thrilled fans in South Africa with an energetic performance. The internationally recognized dancehall star was joined by fellow Ghanaian star Gyakie for a fun performance at the one-day pop-up event called 'Road To Afrochella," held on October 30 at Altitude Beach.

The event served as a build-up to the main Afrochella Festival taking place in Accra from December 28, 2022.

Stonebwoy and Gyakie performing Photo Source: @stonebwoy, @gyakie

Source: Instagram

Team Ghana

Ghana was heavily represented in South Africa by headliner Stonebwoy who performed some of his hit songs to the delight of his South African fans. His wife, Dr Louisa, was also in the audience supporting her husband while showing off her dancing skills.

Gyakie treated the attendees to a sizzling performance of her well-known songs, including her latest release, Something. The event featured a live DJ set from popular Ghanaian DJs, DJ Loft and DJ Pizarro. Popular Ghanaian MC, Kojo Manuel, was also present to get the crowd hyped.

DJ Loft told YEN.com.gh that the Ghanaian acts were well-received by their South African fans. He said;

The event was a vibe. Obviously the South African acts had more crowd reaction than the Ghanaian acts but our artists really spoil there.

He added that it was an honour for him to play in the Southern Africa country and entreated fans to check him out at the main event in December.

On the other hand, South Africa was represented by music stars Focalistic, Young Stunna, Dalwonga, and Nirvana Nokwe.

Watch videos of their performances below:

Social Media Users React To Stonebwoy and Gyakie's Performances

niiquartz

1Gad

enoch_brownie

Gyakie beautiful one there . I mean impressive

@BurnitonStoneb

@stonebwoy Mashup The Whole Stage Chale, Afrochella Festival in South Africa Huh

@CeceAdjei_

Wow. Road to Afrochella Johannesburg was a MOVIE. Accra is going to be something else.

Source: YEN.com.gh