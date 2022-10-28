Burna Boy impressed many netizens when he perfectly sang Black Sherif's Second Sermon

The Nigerian singer wore a top with the Ghanaian flag designed on it and passionately sang the tune

Folks were pleased to see Burna Boy sing Black Sherif's song so perfectly and praised him

Nigerian singer Burna Boy at a concert performed Black Sherif's Second Sermon, and he pulled it off exquisitely.

Even though the song was predominantly in Twi, Burna Boy managed to sing it word for word.

The crowd at the concert were excited as Burna Boy performed and jammed to the tune. Burna Boy was on the remix of Second Sermon, with a few of his lyrics being in Twi.

Many peeps did not expect Burna to be able to speak the Ghanain language so flawlessly. Second Sermon is one of Black Sherif's biggest songs, and it got even bigger when he featured Burna Boy on it. The song's music video has amassed 2.2 million views since its publication.

.Burns Boy Amazes Fans

@AFIA❤️said:

He sounds like an Asante man

@the secret acc of ren made a funny comment:

As a Ghanaian who cannot even speak twi I’m so embarrassed rn

@SK DA G also wrote:

nigerians embracing ghanaians and visa versa is what i love to see

@Big Li also commented

bruh his Twi is better than mine frr! If he brought out Black Sheriff I would’ve died right there. I love this song

@Relaxabeg also wrote:

Y’all should hear him sing in Swahili!! He’s just a genius like that ‍♀️ kinda a naija thing we learn fast cl.

@Jasmine Essence also said:

His twi is so good II wasn’t expecting that at alll

