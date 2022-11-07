Popular Kumawood actor Lil Win has announced he will be releasing a new single ahead of the December festivities

The single titled Heaven will feature a guest verse from Lil Win's previous collaborator, Ghanaian singer Odehyieba

Lil Win's new song announcement stirred mixed reactions from fans, with some fans wishing he didn't drop the song

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Celebrated Ghanaian actor Kwadwo Nkansah, known in showbiz as Lil Win, has exciting news for fans. The Kumawood actor has a side career as a musician and has revealed he has a new tune ready for fans.

Lil Win teases new song, Heaven Photo Source: @officiallilwin

Source: Instagram

On his verified Instagram account, Lil Win asked fans to anticipate a new single set for release in December. Adding details on his upcoming release, Lil Win disclosed the song's title, Heaven. He further described the song as a "jama" tune which features his previous collaborator, Odehyieba.

Lil Win explained that the new song has a similar feel to his previous releases, Fawo Ladder and Bayiefoo Ne Hwan and would be greatly enjoyed by people who loved those songs.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Netizens React To Lil Win's New Song Announcement

Fans of the Kumawood actor dropped fire and heart emojis in the comment section to show their excitement. Here are some reactions sighted by YEN.com.gh.

nanayawokoh

Ghana ny3d3 biom fa wo ladder

mr___grant_

No please don’t Release any song biaa wai

topgeneral._

Naa,this time round we need money not bangers

iamchrislarry

I love this song and it's concepts to bit

catapot_music

Can't wait

kwasi_nahnah

Another banger ampa I really like when you and odehyieba make song together

Lil Win Does Energetic Dance with Ghanata SHS Students; Dances to Popular Song Azonto Ghost, Folks Praise Him

Meanwhile, Lil Win made his visit to Ghana Senior High School unforgettable after giving the students an energetic performance of Azonto Ghost and Mama Boss Papa (Yimama).

Lil Win visited the high school as part of his One Student One Pen initiative, which sees him distribute free pens to high school students. Lil Win has been touring various high schools in Ghana as part of his partnership with the pen brand DSP.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh