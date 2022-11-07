Lil Win Teases New Song with Odehyieba Titled Heaven, Calls it a Christmas Banger; News Sparks Mixed Reactions
- Popular Kumawood actor Lil Win has announced he will be releasing a new single ahead of the December festivities
- The single titled Heaven will feature a guest verse from Lil Win's previous collaborator, Ghanaian singer Odehyieba
- Lil Win's new song announcement stirred mixed reactions from fans, with some fans wishing he didn't drop the song
Celebrated Ghanaian actor Kwadwo Nkansah, known in showbiz as Lil Win, has exciting news for fans. The Kumawood actor has a side career as a musician and has revealed he has a new tune ready for fans.
On his verified Instagram account, Lil Win asked fans to anticipate a new single set for release in December. Adding details on his upcoming release, Lil Win disclosed the song's title, Heaven. He further described the song as a "jama" tune which features his previous collaborator, Odehyieba.
Lil Win explained that the new song has a similar feel to his previous releases, Fawo Ladder and Bayiefoo Ne Hwan and would be greatly enjoyed by people who loved those songs.
Netizens React To Lil Win's New Song Announcement
Fans of the Kumawood actor dropped fire and heart emojis in the comment section to show their excitement. Here are some reactions sighted by YEN.com.gh.
nanayawokoh
Ghana ny3d3 biom fa wo ladder
mr___grant_
No please don’t Release any song biaa wai
topgeneral._
Naa,this time round we need money not bangers
iamchrislarry
I love this song and it's concepts to bit
catapot_music
Can't wait
kwasi_nahnah
Another banger ampa I really like when you and odehyieba make song together
Meanwhile, Lil Win made his visit to Ghana Senior High School unforgettable after giving the students an energetic performance of Azonto Ghost and Mama Boss Papa (Yimama).
Lil Win visited the high school as part of his One Student One Pen initiative, which sees him distribute free pens to high school students. Lil Win has been touring various high schools in Ghana as part of his partnership with the pen brand DSP.
Source: YEN.com.gh