Legendary Highlife musician Nana Acheampong has ended long-standing speculation about a rift between himself and fellow musician Daddy Lumba, dismissing any bad blood between them.

In an interview on Accra FM, Nana Acheampong addressed the public perception of a feud, stating that although some of their tracks may have portrayed a sense of rivalry, it was merely for entertainment purposes and not a reflection of any actual animosity.

Nana Acheampong and Daddy Lumba were a music duo at the start of their careers Photo source: @zionfelix, @sweet_maame_adwoa

"In my opinion, those songs were not made about me. I don't consider them as targeted at me, and vice-versa. These were just songs to entertain our fans. I have no beef song," he clarified

The duo, who formed the music group Lumba Brothers in the late 1980s after meeting in Germany, later pursued solo careers, leading to speculation and assumptions about the cause of their split.

Addressing the breakup, Nana Acheampong emphasized that, contrary to public perception, there was never any ill-feeling between them.

"It may look as though we started the beef phenomenon, but my brother and I, with whom people say I had a beef, had nothing ill going on between us. We had no problem, not for a single day," he asserted.

Acheampong acknowledged that their separation divided fans, who had admired their partnership as young, talented performers. The fans' disappointment led to assumptions that money or women might have caused their parting ways.

"The fans were hurt because they had admired us as a duo of young talented music performers, and breaking up, for them, was a signal that something big had caused it," Acheampong explained.

According to the renowned highlife artist, the separation sparked a rivalry among fans akin to the one between football teams Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko, vying for the same trophy. However, he stressed that there was no actual feud between himself and Daddy Lumba.

Watch the interview of Nana Acheampong on Accra FM below:

Nana Acheampong clears air on Gyakie's sister Sheila

Meanwhile, Nana Acheampong has cleared the air on rumours that he has issues with one of his daughters, Sheila Acheampong, who is also into music.

The rumours went viral after a video of the Highlife great seemingly avoiding talking about Gyakie's sister in an interview with Zionfelix emerged online.

However, according to Acheampong, there is no problem between him and Sheila, but he would rather their privacy be respected.

