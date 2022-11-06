Ghanaian gospel musician, Ernest Opoku has caused a stir with his looks at the ongoing Piesie Esther anniversary concert

The talented musician has become the top for discussion with his looks at the red-carpet events with lots of paparazzi

Ernest Opoku is one of the top male vocalists in Ghana with years of experience in gospel ministration and stagecraft

Ghanaian musician, Ernest Opoku is among the top gospel musician who is currently at to support and perform at Piesie Esther’s twentieth anniversary at the Accra International conference center.

The exceptional vocalist arrived at the venue in a pink-inspired well-tailored suit with a white shirt and burgundy tie.

The award-winning musician looked extremely handsome in his new haircut and dyed moustache which has become a topic on social media.

Ghanaian musician, Ernest Opoku wows audience at Piesie Esther's concert with his looks. Source: @zionfelixdotcom

Source: Instagram

Some social media users have commented on the post by blogger Zionfelix.

yharwgansta

Is he wearing nose mask or what ....

kofi_dnt_cry

is he wearing nose mask or what

ilogan58

Eeeeiii is the Yomo for me

blaq_aphrodite

Which kind beard be this?

abennaserwaa

Aah what's that black tin eiii asem oo who is his babar asem Ben koraaa nie

akosuateckie

The dye is too much boi

eyramblessed

Ahhh ‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️

nk_general

Is the yomo for me

kwesiwasbornsunday

gifty.debrah

Different kinds of beards . Eeish y3 marima yi. Hmmmm

Ahead of today's program, a major executive launch marked the twentieth anniversary of gospel vocalist Piesie Esther from Ghana. The singer of the hit song "Way3 me yie" was the most stunning woman of the evening because she was dressed in two exquisite outfits.

The singer gave updates about her glitz and glamour for the night in an Instagram video where a makeup artist, hair stylist, and masseuse were dressing her up ahead of the program.

She changed into a beautiful glittering gown showing off her makeup and shoulder-level curly hairstyle as she graced the red carpet for a photoshoot session with invited guests and fellow musicians.

Source: YEN.com.gh