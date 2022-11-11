Celebrated Ghanaian celebrity couple Fella Makafui and Medikal have stirred divorce rumours with their coded actions on social media

Many suspect the lovable duo are on the verge of divorce after some tweets surfaced online and both deleted all posts from their Instagram pages

Their actions have gotten their ardent fans confused, with some worried about the marriage status of the celebrity couple

Popular Ghanaian celebrity couple Fella Makafui and Medikal have caused a stir on social media after posts on their respective Instagram pages were missing from their feed.

The Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui and her rapper husband, Medikal have kept their fans in a state of pandemonium after they cleared all the photos and videos on their respective Instagram pages.

This comes days after Medikal's Twitter account got suspended for impersonating the president of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

After news of the suspension broke, many pleaded with Fella Makafui to share her account with her rapper husband. A few moments later, she took to her Twitter account with this message below;

Unfortunately, many could not decode the message as some suspected she would hand over her Twitter account, which has close to 1 million followers, to Medikal. But that was not the case.

Today, many of their fervent fans were drawn to their posts being deleted from their pages.

Meanwhile, Medikal has, through a Twitter influencer, Kalyjay, made a statement.

He noted that the child he has with Fella Makafui, Island Frimpong, would be good, meaning she would not lack anything in this life. He made the statement by adding two heart emojis.

How Medikal and Fella Makafui is communicating on social media with cryptic messages gives the illusion that there could be an alleged separation or divorce in the loop.

Cryptic messages from Fella Makafui and Medikal causes controversies about their marriage status

@leslie_kkay:

What’s happening?

@tafrimoscovic:

Fella's mom had a fight with Medikal's mom in Medikal's house, so Medikal's mom stopped going to his son's house. This happened somewhere last year, this breakup thing should have happened last year, but MDK was very busy at that time. I will drop more updates soon

@Pokuaa55:

He should go straight to the point and stop all these pieces of information

@innocenttt_k:

Medikal go and pay for promo and stop using this takashi to promote your album

@BediakoShadrac4:

Medikal and Fella Break up anaa

@dannie_oa:

Is this what I'm thinking?

@girllikeveee:

It’s getting tensious now

