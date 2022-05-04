Ghanaian Actress and Business Mogul, Fella Makafui has shared some beautiful photos of her daughter, Island Frimpong

The young girl who has taken her mother's resemblance is spotted holding a mobile device and staring into the lenses of the camera

Sharing these cute photos on her social media pages, Fella Makafui’s fans, and celebrity friends of Fella gushed over the cute photos of Island

Ghanaian Actress and Businesswoman, Fella Makafui has dropped charming photos of her beautiful daughter, Island Frimpong.

Fella Makafui and daughter, Island Frimpong. Photo Source: @fellamakafui

Source: Instagram

The first child of the Actress and Ghanaian Rapper Medikal, Island, was seen in a knee-length jeans jumpsuit with a mobile device in her hand as she stared at the camera. She wore an inner white long sleeved t-shirt with a cartoon character inscribed on it.

Her hair is finely braided into two huge plaits with her baby hairs neatly laid and curled.

Sharing the photos on her Instagram page got celebrity friends and fans of the actress gushing over the adorable pictures of young Island.

Ghanaian fashion icon, @nanaakuaaddo commented:

Too cute

Ghanaian Actress, @salmamumin commented with eye heart emojis:

Popular Ghanaian Comedian, @dkbghana in excitement, created a name for Island by combining the names of her parents:

FellaKal

Media personality, @iammzgee commented:

Pretty one

@kisagbekle said:

She is sooo pretty

@efia_nessa_ was amazed at the gorgeous eyes of Island Frimpong. With excitement, she commented:

Her eyes omg!!! ❤️❤️

Also, this is not the first time the celebrity couple rapper Medikal and actress Fella Makafui have flaunted their little princess, Island Frimpong on social media.

Some time ago, the couple shared a cute video of how Island has grown into a beautiful girl. The adorable clip was taken after Medikal and Island arrived at the relaunch and opening of the Beauty By Fella Makafui shop in East Legon.

The two were first photographed while Medikal carried Island in his arms after they arrived to lend support to their wife and mother who relaunched her beauty brand on Saturday, April 23.

