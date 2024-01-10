The Ghana Black Stars are ready to leave for Ivory Coast to compete in the African Cup of Nations tournament

As part of their preparations for the upcoming tournament, the GFA hosted a farewell dinner for them

Stonebwoy gave a high-energy performance that elevated the audience in the room and also kept the players in high spirits

The GFA hosted a farewell dinner for the Black Stars to send them off with support and love.

The Ghana Black Stars will be leaving for Ivory Coast on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, to compete in this year’s edition of the African Cup of Nations.

As part of the team's preparation ahead of the upcoming tournament, the GFA organised a farewell dinner to send them off.

Stonebwoy, also called by the moniker 1Gad, was there to entertain the players and other dignitaries present.

Stonebwoy’s sends the Ghana Black Stars off with high-energy

In a social media video, the artiste captivated the audience in the auditorium with an energetic performance. The high-energy performance by Stonebwoy elevated the atmosphere in the room, keeping everyone in high spirits, especially the players, as it was evident they were enjoying the moment.

Stonebwoy took the stage with his latest hit, Overlord, and it became apparent that West Ham superstar Mohammed Kudus is a fan as he had the spotlight on him during the performance.

Adding to the excitement, Majeed Ashimeru, the midfielder from Belgian side Anderlecht, joined Stonebwoy in performing.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Stonebwoy's performance at the Black Stars farewell dinner

Ghanaians had mixed reactions to the video; some enjoyed it while others felt the farewell dinner was not necessary. Below are a few reactions.

@Despitejnr059 said:

I swear Stonebwoy brought goodnews to the team

@Prince Nimako Acheam said:

Budget b3ba na 30 billion for farewell dinner

@ttheophilus0 said:

They will finish this and come and tell us the budget is 5million dollar$ hmmm Ghana

@HEIR TIWAA said:

With all this support and pampering they will lose and come back with excuses.

@Authentic Dre said:

This is not what we need .. they should start winning matches .. tired of supporting them smh

@SLAY_KING said:

Jordan Ayew be that kind of cool guy

Afua Asantewaa sings the national anthem at Black Stars farewell dinner

In a Black Star's jersey and with a Ghana flag around her neck, Afua Asantewaa, who has now been made an ambassador by the Ghana Tourism Àuthority, serenaded the audience at the farewell dinner.

Afua Asantewaa also sang the national anthem at the occasion. A video of her performance, which was shared online, got many of the fans she garnered from her daring sing-a-thon talking.

