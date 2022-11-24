Popular South African rapper Nasty C has revealed the underlying reason why he and Ghana's Sarkodie have not jumped on a song together

According to him, Sarkodie's utterances and demeanour when they first met put him off, hence declining to work with the 'Non Living Thing' crooner

Nasty C's reasons have sparked a massive debate on social media as fans from both side air out their views

South African rapper, Nasty C, has disclosed the real reason why he and Ghana's Sarkodie do not have a song together, even though they are both rappers and Sark has collaborated with rappers from his country.

Nasty C hinted that the real reason they have not put out a song together is because he has been turning down the 'Country Side' hitmaker's request for a collaboration.

The 'Born To Win’ hitmaker made this known during a freestyle session on the popular South African radio show ‘The Touch Down’ on Metro FM.

Nasty C noted that Sarkodie reached out to him twice about featuring him on a song, but he turned him down based on his unfriendly behaviour when they met for the first.

According to Nasty C, when he met Sarkodie for the first time, he refused to shake his hand.

Nasty C also stated that he would give Sarkodie ”dump excuses” such as being caught up with his album preparation whenever Sarkodie reached out to him for a feature.

Nasty C's reason for snubbing Sarkodie's collaboration sparks debate on social media

__eazzi commented:

Well, I’m a Nigerian and a rap lover. I love both of em… I stan Sark, but y’all don’t sleep on Big C out of sentiments. He’s our greatest export in the continent rn. One love❤️

big_.propeller remarked:

Never look down on anyone!! Sarkodie slept on him at first. All love at the end of the day ❤

kusithomas32 said:

One thing about Sarkodie is he will never reply with an explanation but a cool free Style

pappy_gang_way said:

Sark do yawa. He for drop that ego he get tws

kwesi_takyi commented:

As an artist, u should know how to manage ur emotions….the fact that he turned down Sark’s feature request was an L…I’m happy he admitted that he was in a coward mode…now he wants a feature request again to go in hard, but maybe he might not get it again…if someone u admire snubs u like that, it hurts tho

1kingquame said:

I feel musicians gotta give each other mutual respect regardless. Black Sherif has suffered with this kind of thing a lot of times ….I can mention industry players that did him badly but now hail him.

Sarkodie And Black Sherif Perform 'Country Side' For The First Time, Thrilling Video Drops

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie and budding rapper Black Sherif have officially performed together on the same stage for the first time, which has excited many netizens.

Blacko, as his fans affectionately call him, joined Sarkodie on stage in London for Sarkodie's album listening party for the Jamz Album.

They performed 'Country Side', one of the songs on the album, as they thrilled guests with an electrifying performance.

