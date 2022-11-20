Video of young obroni school boy dressed in uniform goes viral after he surprised netizens with his excellent fufu turning skills

According to reports, students who attend Latter Day Saints Missionary school have to serve their communities by either doing chores for them or running errands

The video has stirred massive reactions on social media as many hail the obroni for displaying such phenomenal fufu turning skills

A young obroni schoolboy has turned heads with his fufu turning skills as he did so with so much ease and professionalism as his colleague from the same school pounded the mixture.

Young obroni school boy turning fufu In mortar. Photo Source: @kuulpeeps

Source: Instagram

According to sources, it is alleged that students who attend Latter Day Saints Missionary school have to serve their communities during the course of their time in the institution.

From the comment section, some netizens disclosed that students are required to serve their communities. This is not limited to fetching water, cooking, gardening, and other domestic chores and errands.

However, these young schoolboys decided to pound fufu, which caused a massive stir on social media as one of the young boys was white.

The portion of the video that surprised netizens the most was how skillful lfully pounded with the pestle.

Video of obroni school boy turning fufu in a mortar sparks reactions

miz_akua_sylvia:

This one is not going back to the US.

akuabafame:

When he’s done too they’ll serve him to eat Evangelism mu superiority

djhashtag1:

Chale I can't even do this as a Ghanaian. Look at how synced he is with the turning

kassie_gram:

I'm even shy of myself. Ei shame on me

kwadwo._:

This one dierr the person pounding will be sharing books by next week

_naa.me_:

Anything to win a soul❤️❤️❤️

thomfordjoel:

Oh yeaaah they do dishes and fetch water as well…

kezia.aaaaaa:

He’s doing it soo well.

law.rence_18:

I dunno how to do this and I'm scared my hand will be pounded too

_the_linux:

Ei he’s good oo

Source: YEN.com.gh