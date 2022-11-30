'Love in this Club' crooner, Usher, has been spotted wearing a Gye Nyame t-shirt, and many Ghanaians have been excited by the gesture

Usher was spotted wearing the Asante symbol, Gye Nyame, which was printed boldly on the front part of the shirt

The video has sparked massive reactions from many Ghanaians as they see Usher continue to show his love for the motherland.

Multiple award-winning Black-American rapper, Usher, has stolen the hearts of many netizens after he was captured roller skating wearing a Ghanaian-inspired t-shirt.

In the video, he was spotted dancing and being joyful as he roller-skated with friends and family inside a roller skating park.

He wore a t-shirt with the Gye Nyame symbol boldly printed on the front part of the shirt. The symbol had the colours of the Ghana flag designed in it.

On top of the Gye Nyame symbol were the words 'Ghana' written in black prints, with some words also written at the bottom of the symbol.

Many Ghanaians react to the video of Usher rocking a Ghanaian-inspired t-shirt

Cocu said:

Usher, thanks for representing my lovely homeland Ghana…

kobbyfoster_ commented:

He’s a Ghanaian

abenalittle36 said:

Ghana is trending paa o

Bunyamin Gh remarked:

It's like Ghana is trending on tik tok

user3486595032832 remarked

Usher loves Ghana

Jatue remarked:

Ghana made an impression on him! ❤️

debstam opined:

Ghana loves you too ❤️❤️❤️

user5595255077142 opined:

Usher is a Gonja from Bole you can argue with your phone

Mimi lyeidia extensions said:

he was recently in Ghana and really enjoyed his stay

