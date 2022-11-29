A viral video of a Ghanaian man seriously trolling and scolding Son Heung-min in his Instagram DM has gone viral

This comes after Ghana scored South Korea 2-3 in a tight game context on November 28 2022, at the Education City Stadium in Qatar

Many Ghanaians, upon seeing the video, have laughed at the Ghanaian man's accent and remarks

Son Heung-min, captain of the South Korean national team, has had a Ghanaian man enter his Instagram direct messages and showered him with criticisms after an impeccable performance during the match against Ghana.

After the match, a young man whose name has not been identified entered Son's Instagram direct messages and began his voice note by greeting him in English with a fake Korean accent.

Continuing his message with a fake Korean accent with a twist of Asante Twi, he hinted that Ghana had scored their country and that he was aware that the Black Stars would emerge as victors.

He then criticised him and asked whether they thought it was a frog that was being used to play football.

This statement implies that South Koreans are known for eating frogs, per the knowledge of Ghanaians. So the young man asked Son whether eating frogs could have helped his team win the match.

At the end of the game, Ghana defeated South Korea in a neck-and-neck match at a scoreline of 2-3.

Ghanaians react to audiovisual of Ghanaian fan blasting Son Heung-min in his Instagram DM

naaomanyeyoo commented:

Ghana and vawulence

Milly ❤️remarked:

No wonder I was a Ghanaian

ayorkorsika remarked:

you can't be sad in Ghana

Missnaskid said:

I love my country. In fact

Abigail commented:

Pls, I want to come back and watch it again, please

Kyerewaa ❤️ remarked:

Leave them alone ah

I'mheartless opined:

Herhhhhh I just cracked my phone with some crazy laughter

Ghanaian Man Enters Ronaldo's Instagram DM, Rains Insults After Ghana Versus Portugal Match, Funny Video Drops

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Ghana met Portugal on November 24, 2022, for their first game at the FIFA World Cup 2022 and the Black Stars lost their opponent in a 3-2 neck-and-neck match.

One highlight from the match that hit many Ghanaians was the penalty which was accepted by the referee who officiated the match, Ismail Elfath.

In a post shared by popular Ghanaian celebrity blogger, @ghkwaku, one Ghanaian man recorded a voice note in Twi, a local dialect of the Ashanti, and showered Ronaldo with insults.

