Enviable Ghanaian celebrity couple Fella Makafui and Medikal, have caused a frenzy on social media as they throw out divorce rumours

After days of divorce rumours going around, the two were spotted getting cosy at the birthday party of Elsie Duncan-Williams

The video has sparked massive reactions on social media as some claim it was a publicity stunt

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

Popular Ghanaian celebrity couple, Fella Makafui and Medikal, have subtly trashed out divorce rumours which were circulating in the media some days ago.

Fella Makafui and Medikal dancing. Photo Source: @ameyawtv

Source: Instagram

They were spotted on the dancefloor at the birthday celebration of Elsie Duncan-Williams inside Shatta Wale’s mansion.

Twinning in all-black outfits, they were spotted dancing and getting touchy on the dancefloor as self-acclaimed dancehall king Shatta Wale and the celebrant Elsie took out their phones to capture the moment.

The video has caused a massive stir on social media as some claim it was a publicity stunt for the upcoming EP of Medikal titled Society.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Video of Fella Makafui and Medikal getting cosy amidst divorce rumours sparks concern from Netizens

efya_baby_supreme commented:

3no de3 s3 3nfa ho!..they can fight and come together again…

baddie_michy said:

Good for them

ahbynaforiwaa remarked:

They were just playing with our minds, but anfa

farcry99 opined:

Eeeiii this her birthday celebration attire dierrr!!!…me I no wan talk anything‍♂️

tina.antwi.908 commented:

So beautiful. ❤️❤️enemies are not God

kuborlorgurl said:

We already knew. They think they are smarter than the masses

nanaakuaq remarked:

But who believed them tsww

Fella Makafui: Gorgeous Actress Drops Classy Photos With Chevrolet Corvette, Many Envy Her

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Ghanaian actress and business mogul Fella Makafui has dropped stunning photos looking like a boss lady as she posed in a luxurious Chevrolet Corvette car.

Making a massive comeback to Instagram after clearing all her posts on her Instagram feed amidst divorce rumours circulating the media, Fella looked stunning as she rocked orange and brown.

It is not certain whether she has acquired a Chevrolet Corvette to the list of luxury cars she has in her luxury mansion.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh