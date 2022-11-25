Video of popular Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie jubilating when Ghana scored a goal during the match against Portugal has surfaced on the internet

Sarkodie's excitement and how he jumped and shouted at the top of his voice has gotten many people to love his reaction

The video has sparked massive reactions on social media as many admire the rapper's mode of excitement even though the Black Stars lost the game

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie was overjoyed when the Black Stars scored a goal against their opponent Portugal during a nip-and-tuck game at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The game, which was played on November 24, 2022, at Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar, saw Ghana succumb to Portugal in a 3-2 scoreline.

One video that has surfaced on social media was when the 'Adonai' hitmaker was watching the match with some friends when the Black Stars scored a goal.

How Sarkodie jumped and shouted as he witnessed the goal warmed the hearts of many netizens, even though the outcome of the game was not as expected.

He even removed his jacket and wrapped his head in his hoodie while still jumping and screaming.

Video of Sarkodie jumping with joy sparks reactions from Netizens

@issrhaul_jah said:

Obidi Dey jump jump like kiddie ie win balloons

@Ahenkan0 said:

This one is the dada ba version

@TownnKwami remarked:

Ah Akwasi Wusu nso se s3n

@Kwaku_telly remarked:

So he was being recorded the whole time??or he watched highlights

@nana_pytha1 said:

Herh obidi

@NibaPercy2 commented:

The reaction is out thoWhat a celebration Didn't match the result tho

@KojoThinker said:

Akoa wei

