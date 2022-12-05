Ghana's leading news website YEN.com.gh has unveiled the maiden edition of the YEN Entertainment Awards

The award scheme seeks to recognize and celebrate Ghanaian entertainers who achieved a lot in 2022

Male artists Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, KiDi, Camidoh and Black Sherif have earned nominations in the Male Artist of the Year category

The Ghanaian music sector received a worldwide boost in 2022, with several Ghanaian performers topping overseas charts. Following the successes of Ghanaian singers both in Ghana and abroad, YEN.com.gh announced an entertainment award to commemorate the music stars' triumphs.

To that end, on December 2, 2022, the internet platform launched the YEN Entertainment Awards. The award program aims to recognize Ghanaian creatives and entertainers in a variety of categories, including Male Artist of the Year. YEN.com.gh presents all five music stars recognized due to their impact in 2022.

Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, and Black Sherif ominated for the YEN Entertainment Awards Photo Source: @sarkodie, @stonebwoy, @blacksherif_.

1. Sarkodie

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie thrilled Ghanaians and music lovers with his eighth studio album titled JAMZ. The album which he described as a playlist featured top music acts such as Joeboy, Black Sherif, Cina Soul, Kranium and others.

2. Stonebwoy

Ghanaian dancehall star Stonebwoy has had an impressive year, headlining and performing at several concerts across the world. In addition, the music star who signed a deal with Def Jam Africa serenaded music lovers with bangers such as Therapy and GIDIGBA (Stay Strong).

3. KiDi

Lynx Entertainment signee KiDi served Ghanaians with an international collaboration with Jamaican star, Mavado. Before releasing his 4 Play EP, KiDi was still topping the charts with his 2021 track, Touch It.

4. Camidoh

Ghanaian singer and songwriter Camidoh dominated the video-sharing platform TikTok and various international charts with his single Sugarcane. The success of the song led him to international stages including Afronation Portugal.

5. Black Sherif

Less than two years since he emerged onto the music scene, Black Sherif has established himself as a global star. With hit songs such as Kwaku The Traveler, SOJA and a successful debut album, The Villain I Never Was, Black Sherif got the world paying attention to Ghana.

