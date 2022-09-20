Ghana's leading all-round online news website YEN.com.gh has launched the first edition of the YEN Entertainment Awards

The prestigious award scheme seeks to recognize and celebrate Ghanaian entertainers across various categories

Female musicians Gyakie, Diana Hamilton, Wendy Shay, Cina Soul and Mzvee have picked up a nomination in the Female Artist of the Year category

Ghanaian musicians have put in a lot of work in 2022, lifting the flag of Ghana high in the process. To reward their hard work and resilience, YEN.com.gh put together the YEN Entertainment Awards.

The award scheme announced on December 2, 2022, seeks to reward Ghanaian creatives and entertainers across various categories including the Female Artist of the Year. YEN.com.gh presents all five women recognized due to their impact in 2022.

1. Gyakie

In 2022, Gyakie expanded her horizons with more hit songs like Something. The Afro-fusion singer continued writing Ghana's music history with first-time achievements including being the first Ghanaian woman to perform at the Global Citizen Festival and to win a Headies Award.

2. Diana Hamilton

Ghanaian gospel singer Diana Hamilton took over social media with her single My Meditations, which got several Ghanaian celebrities reflecting on God's blessings. Additionally, she led Ghanaians in worship in her highly-patronized Awake Experience With Diana Hamilton concerts in Ghana and London.

3. Wendy Shay

Ghanaian singer Wendy Shay was at the centre of attention in 2022 with the releases of singles, Survivor and Warning. She also performed at several concerts across various European cities with the police controversially stopping her performance at the Ghana Culture Festival 2022 in Belgium.

4. Mzvee

MzVee got Ghanaian celebrities dancing to her single Dumebi in 2022 and dropped an amazing body of work titled 10 Thirty. The album featured collaborations with top acts such as Yemi Alade, Stonebwoy, Tiwa Savage, and others.

5. Cina Soul

2022 was a busy year for Cina Soul, affectionately referred to as Kla Manye. The Ojorley hitmaker served Ghanaians with memorable collaborations. From featuring Camidoh on her single, Waiting, she also lent her vocals to Akwaboah's Obiaa and Sarkodie's Over Me.

